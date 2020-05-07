Quarter Highlights - Net sales were $341.5 million, a $68.9 million YOY decrease, net sales would have been $354.2 million on a constant currency basis - SGARD expenses were $34.4 million (10.1% of net sales), a YOY decrease of 10.8% - Loss from operations was $9.6 million - Net loss attributable to Titan was $25.5 million and EPS was $(0.42), adjusted net loss attributable to Titan was $10.6 million, with adjusted EPS of $(0.18) - Adjusted EBITDA was $9.3 million