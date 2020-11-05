Quarter Highlights - Ending cash and cash equivalents balance was $98.8 million, an increase of $18.6 million during the quarter - Net debt was reduced by $85 million over the past 12 months to the lowest level since Q3 2018 - Net sales were $304.8 million, a $41.1 million YOY decrease, net sales would have been $324.9 million on a constant currency basis - Gross margin was 10.3%, up from 7.8% in Q3 of the prior year - SGARD expenses were $35.7 million (11.7% of net sales), a YOY decrease of 4.3% - Adjusted EBITDA was $14.2 million - Loss from operations was $6.8 million, a $5.8 million YOY improvement - Net loss attributable to Titan was $12.6 million and EPS was $(0.21), adjusted net loss attributable to Titan was $6.3 million, with adjusted EPS of $(0.10)