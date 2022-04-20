Cartlidge will be joining the corporate team providing problem solving solutions and aiding with the improvement of the overall employee experience.
MEDIA, Pa., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance, a family of full-service title insurance and escrow agencies, is excited to announce Kelly Cartlidge has joined the team as their Director of People & HR. As Director of People & HR, Cartlidge will oversee the department of human resources where she will collaborate with various teams, maintain employee relations, and cultivate a culture that aligns with the T.A. Way. Title Alliance, which is headquartered in Pennsylvania, is the nation's leading strategic partner pertaining to establishing and operating joint ventures with Realtors, lenders, and builders.
"We are excited to have Kelly join our TA family and play a vital role on our leadership team as we continue to develop and advance our business" said Lindsay Smith, Chief Strategy Officer of Title Alliance. "Kelly's extensive background in human resources; performance management; talent strategy; and leadership with both small and large teams alike are what drew us to her. Kelly's energy and passion for prioritizing multiple projects and interfacing well with all levels of people aligned perfectly with our culture and vision. I'm excited to see Kelly reinforce our culture within our teams and to be an advocate for the people who our company is made of… our employees!"
Cartlidge joins Title Alliance with a background in leadership positions within the Commercial and Department of Defense sectors. Beginning her career with America's Best Careers as an Assistant Office Manager and Recruiter, Kelly advanced into the Early Childcare and Education industry as the Director of Recruitment. She previously served in Advisor and Career Development roles to which she strengthened business alliances while establishing and networking with new and existing employer contacts. Prior to joining Title Alliance, Kelly served as HR Manager where she established operational policies and procedures and made any necessary modifications based on analysis of operations, demographics, and other research information. She enjoys working with multiple personalities and being a "go to" person to help resolve and guide through various situations.
"There is nothing more rewarding in my job or in my personal life than hearing the phrase "Thank you for listening". Sometimes it's the time I took to not only listen, but to hear them, that makes a difference in someone's career or in their personal life," said Cartlidge. "I look forward to making a difference by coordinating policies and activities within Title Alliance and working with each employee to improve the quality of the workplace environment and to bringing tremendous energy while I do so."
About Title Alliance:
Title Alliance, Ltd., has been forming successful single and multi-state joint ventures with lenders, Realtors, and builders since 1983, providing competitive advantages to help professionals grow their business. Title Alliance has established itself time and time again as the strategic alliance leader in the Title Insurance Industry by executing in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service, and increasing their profit. Started and headquartered in Media, Pa., Title Alliance's family of companies are currently in 11 states and across 60 offices. Find out more information at http://www.titlealliance.com.
