MEDIA, Pa., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance, a family of full-service title insurance and escrow agencies, is excited to announce Lisa Douglas as Quality Assurance Manager. Douglas previously served as Area Operations Manager in Florida where she was responsible for the day-to-day workflow in each of her joint ventures.
Douglas has been in the industry for almost 40 years. She spent 18 years in the mortgage industry and has worked in the title industry for 22 years. She joined Title Alliance in 2015 serving as Manager of a joint venture before being promoted to Area Operations Manager in 2019. As Quality Assurance Manager, she will support the operations team by seeing to the collection of data and providing analyzation to assure proper procedures are in place including software usage, sales statistics, business capture, and company metrics to help departments address concerns.
"Lisa played a crucial role in growing our Florida operations and her knowledge of our business model and the industry as a whole has made us confident she has the tools to be successful in this position," said Jim Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Title Alliance. "Her passion for the company and commitment to operational compliance are exceptional. She will play an integral part in ensuring our teams are positioned for continued success from an operational standpoint going forward."
"I am excited to further my career with Title Alliance and I can't wait to get started in my new role," said Douglas. "I have a passion for making sure that our operations run like well oiled machines with systems and procedures allowing for streamlining across the organization."
About Title Alliance:
Title Alliance, Ltd., has been forming successful single and multi-state joint ventures with lenders, realtors, and builders since 1983. We work with our partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Started and headquartered in Media, PA., Title Alliance's family of companies are currently in 11 states and across 60 offices. More information at http://www.titlealliance.com.
