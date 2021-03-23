MEDIA, Pa., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance, Ltd., an employee-owned family of full-service title insurance and escrow agencies, is proud to announce Lori Reilly as Area Operations Manager overseeing three of their Pennsylvania companies: Devon Abstract, First Land Transfer, and Chesco Settlement Services. As Area Operations Manager, she will manage the day-to-day operations of the offices while developing and training the teams. Lori will ensure that processes and practices are being implemented to meet key operating metrics identified and provided through reports and analytics to assure quality service is provided to all clients.
"We are excited to expand Lori's role and have her lead our teams," said Jim Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Title Alliance. "We have seen tremendous growth and success under her leadership at Devon Abstract and we are confident she will continue to play an important role in our commitment to ensuring an exceptional closing experience for agents and their clients."
Lori has more than 35 years of experience in the title industry beginning as an Admin and Conveyancer for a large title company in Chester County, PA. Since joining Title Alliance more than 11 years ago, Lori has served as Manager at Devon Abstract where she was responsible for streamlining processes while growing the business using the T.A. Way to ensure a smooth settlement from beginning to end.
"I'm very excited for the new role and responsibilities and to be able to lead our teams and watch the companies grow," said Reilly. "I look forward to making an impact on our team members and our customers."
Prospect candidates looking for a new opportunity in the Pennsylvania area (and beyond) can visit Title Alliance Careers for current job openings. One of the pillars of the Title Alliance philosophy is creating opportunities for personal and professional growth-one ALLIANCE at a time. As a result, while qualifications are important in the hiring process, personality and values are a higher priority.
About Title Alliance:
Title Alliance's roots date back to 1948 when their first agency, which is still in existence today, was formed in Media, Pennsylvania. Since 1983, the company has been forming successful single and multi-state title joint ventures with lenders, realtors, and builders. Title Alliance works with partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Title Alliance's family of companies is currently in 11 states with 60 total offices. More information at http://www.titlealliance.com.
