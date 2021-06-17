MEDIA, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance, Ltd., a national family of title insurance and escrow agencies, is pleased to announce a new Arizona location, Title Alliance of America, in Mesa. The office marks the 10th joint venture in the state for Title Alliance and represents the latest expansion for the company in the Southwest.
"We are excited to continue serving the vibrant Phoenix metropolitan area with our newest joint venture," said Jim Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Title Alliance. "Five years ago, we made the strategic decision to expand our innovative business model out West. Since then, we have seen remarkable growth and success. Title Alliance of America is an integral part of the Title Alliance family and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff."
The Valley's housing market, with its high quality of life and world-class amenities, is booming as prospective homebuyers consider relocating to this area of the country. Those strengths align with Title Alliance's expertise in forming successful single and multi-state joint ventures to enhance the customer experience and increase profitability.
"The Title Alliance team takes pride in the role we play in the significant life milestone of purchasing a new home," said Lindsay Smith, Chief Strategy Officer for Title Alliance. "Through our joint ventures, all parties involved in a real estate transaction receive industry-leading customer service and a commitment to getting the job done right the first time. We look forward to continued opportunities to expand in the West and are excited for the shared future of our offices and the communities that we serve."
Along with the Arizona offices, Title Alliance is celebrating the opening of Title Alliance Northwest, a partnership with Keller Williams Puyallup in Washington.
Title Alliance, Ltd., has been forming successful single and multi-state joint ventures with lenders, Realtors and builders since 1983. We work with our partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Started and headquartered in Media, Pa., Title Alliance's family of companies are currently in 11 states and across 60 offices. More information at http://www.titlealliance.com.
