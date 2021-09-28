PHOENIX, Sep. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance leaders from across the national family of title insurance and escrow agencies will come together Oct. 2-6 in Phoenix, Ariz., to learn and connect with one another at the company's annual Amplify Leadership Conference. The innovative conference focuses on team building and long-term planning for the high-growth company, which is strategically expanding its footprint in the Western United States.
A representative from each of Title Alliance's joint ventures attends the Amplify event to learn skills that will help them develop on a personal and professional level. The event features dynamic business and leadership development speakers from inside and outside of the real estate title industry as well as an awards program. This year marks the sixth time Title Alliance will gather for Amplify.
"One of the pillars of Title Alliance is developing relationships," said Jim Campbell, CEO of Title Alliance. "Over the last 18 months, it's been challenging to do so. I'm proud of our Title Alliance leadership team for their creativity and careful planning in finding a way to host this important event with the safety of our team members as the top priority. We are excited to bring our team together to develop relationships and build their knowledge - and to do so in the Phoenix area where we're excited to have recently opened new offices."
Amplify is designed to enrich the lives of Title Alliance members, who are dedicated to providing an industry-leading real estate title and closing experience to all of its customers. It's also time spent casting a strong vision for the future of the company. In 2019, Title Alliance announced its current strategic growth plan, Vivid Vision, at the event.
"Amplify truly sets the tone for the upcoming year for Title Alliance, and we look forward to a successful and bright 2022," said Lindsay Smith, Chief Strategy Officer for Title Alliance. "Taking the time to foster deep connections with our leadership team allows us to be even more well-positioned to navigate current market conditions. Title Alliance is truly a team that cares about one another, and Amplify is an important part of our commitment to our staff."
About Title Alliance:
Title Alliance, Ltd., has been forming successful single and multi-state joint ventures with lenders, Realtors and builders since 1983. We work with our partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Started and headquartered in Media, Pa., Title Alliance's family of companies are currently in 11 states and across 60 offices. More information at http://www.titlealliance.com.
