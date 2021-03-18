MEDIA, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance, Ltd., a RESPA-compliant ESOP leader in joint ventured title insurance agencies, announced it has appointed Brooke Boyd as the Training and Implementation Manager. In her new position, Boyd will be responsible for all training and system conversion, including software training, the implementation of new technology products, and procedures that will streamline company protocol. She will also be traveling across the country to ensure successful training for current employees and new hires and lead the implementation of software rollouts throughout Title Alliance's multiple offices.
"At Title Alliance, we aim to hire individuals like Brooke, who set high standards and goals for themselves and their coworkers," said Patti DeGennaro, Chief Implementation Officer at Title Alliance. "Title Alliance is very lucky to have such a talented training manager and we look forward to the wealth of experience Brooke will bring to the role."
Boyd brings 28 years of experience to her role at Title Alliance. Her impressive resume reveals a dedication to professional development and natural leadership. Her previous positions include Escrow Officer, Software Trainer, Implementation Manager, and Project Manager for top real estate, title and escrow, and closing companies throughout the US.
"Title Alliance provides great support and commitment to their new team member's success, which is why I'm excited to bring my experience with software, leadership, and training to the team," said Boyd. "I'm eager to start my new journey with Title Alliance where I can continue to learn and develop personally and professionally."
Prospective candidates looking for a new opportunity can visit Title Alliance Careers for current job openings. One of the pillars of the Title Alliance philosophy is creating opportunities for personal and professional growth-one alliance at a time. As a result, while qualifications are important in the hiring process, personality and values are a higher priority.
About Title Alliance:
Title Alliance's roots date back to 1948 when their first agency, which is still in existence today, was formed in Media, Pennsylvania. Since 1983, the company has been forming successful single and multi-state title joint ventures with lenders, realtors, and builders. Title Alliance works with partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Title Alliance's family of companies is currently in 11 states with 60 total offices. More information at http://www.titlealliance.com
Media Contact
Alyssa Abbonizio, Title Alliance, 6108928100, alyssa@titlealliance.com
SOURCE Title Alliance