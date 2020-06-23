NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Access to timely GYN services is hampered by daily work/life schedules, COVID-19 shutdowns and localized curfews, and Walk-In GYN is now expanding its telehealth services to assist women with accessing care. Walk-In GYN's highly skilled practitioners are paired with a HIPPA-compliant technology solution to meet and exceed a patient's accessibility and security requirements.
Walk-In GYN Care PC is the nation's first walk-in center dedicated solely to women's health. Founder Dr. Adeeti Gupta was inspired to change the dialogue around health care and to help make women's health a right, not a luxury. Her goal is to provide accessible, efficient, and high-quality services to women so "they can get right back to being everyday superheroes."
"Patients are often surprised to learn the scope of our telehealth services, as they reach beyond medication refills, lab results and treatment follow-ups. Our Walk-In GYN telehealth services include consultations on contraception, hormone therapy, infertility, irregular periods, menopause, pelvic pain management, urinary problems and vaginal infections," said Dr. Gupta.
Throughout the recent COVID-19 crisis, Walk-In GYN has remained open seven days a week, and in March opened a new clinic in Brooklyn, NY. The dedication to serve underpins a strategy of geographic and service expansion.
About Walk-In GYN Care PC: Walk-In GYN Care was the nation's first walk-in center dedicated to women's health and operates clinics in Astoria, Brooklyn and Manhattan. For more information, visit www.walkingyn.com.
