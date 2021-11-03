COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Togetherwork, the leader in integrated software and payments for managing communities, groups, and organizations, is excited to announce the acquisition of Protech Associates.
As the leading provider of Association Software built for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 + platform, Protech has a history of deep customer relationships and strong growth. With the addition of Protech, Togetherwork is boosting its commitment to the association industry and significantly growing its presence in the market.
Protech joins Fonteva, which was acquired earlier this year, in Togetherwork's Association Solutions business unit, led by General Manager Pat McGlynn. Protech exponentially strengthens Togetherwork's approach of delivering the best and most popular platform-based solutions to associations. The majority of the Protech leadership team and staff will continue to operate and support Protech and Togetherwork moving forward.
As part of Togetherwork, Protech will continue to focus on its core expertise – combining world-class Microsoft business applications and member-focused features to in its powerful Association Management Platform to help associations deliver remarkable member experiences.
"The opportunity to bring Protech into the Togetherwork family is really incredible for our Associations business unit, and I believe a great win for Associations," said Togetherwork CEO Neil Platt. "We're delighted to now provide a single stop for associations who are ready to move to a true cloud platform-based solution to manage their membership organizations. Togetherwork has strengthened its commitment to serving the association industry and will continue to look for opportunities that allow us to provide more value to the association customers we serve."
Protech was founded in 1984 by Frank S Bruffey, Jr., whose family has been deeply involved with the company ever since. "For nearly 40 years our family has taken great pride in serving the association industry, and we firmly believe that joining forces with Togetherwork provides the best long-term outcome for our customers, employees, and our family," said Protech President Kevin Bruffey. "By taking advantage of Togetherwork's economies of scale, Protech will be better positioned to solve the common challenges of a fast-growth software company."
Kevin Bruffey continued, "Our family wants to relay our gratitude to everyone who has contributed to growing Protech, which started out in the basement of our family home in the mid 80's, to over 100 employees today." Most of the Bruffey's will remain on with Togetherwork to assist with the transition and over time, some will move into long-term roles within Togetherwork, while some will be moving on to the next chapter of their lives.
About Protech
Built specifically for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform, Protech's integrated suite of member-focused database, financial, e-commerce and analytics tools work seamlessly together to empower trade and professional associations and other member-based organizations to deliver exceptional member experiences. Certified in Microsoft AppSource, Protech Association Software is robust, easy-to-use association management software (AMS) that optimizes processes, energizes member engagement, enhances organizational decision making and transforms organizations by connecting data, people and processes with intelligent, industry-specific business applications and Microsoft-powered technology. A Microsoft Gold partner, Protech was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland. For more information, visit http://www.protechassociates.com.
About Togetherwork
Togetherwork is a leader in software and payments for groups and organizations of all kinds, helping them grow, become more efficient, increase revenues, and provide excellent service to their members and constituents. Togetherwork's operating companies serve multiple verticals including associations, fraternal, religious congregations, sports leagues, summer camps, charities, and cultural and educational institutions. Togetherwork has more than 700 employees, and is a portfolio company of GI Partners. -
