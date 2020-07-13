MELVILLE, N.Y., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, is pleased to announce that they have signed a multi-year "Read and Publish" agreement with the Tokyo University of Science (TUS) in Japan.
The agreement reflects the publisher's commitment to developing a transformative publishing model that adds value to existing journals subscriptions by offering open access publishing options for university-affiliated researchers. Since last year, AIP Publishing has partnered with academic institutions around the world to test and gather critical feedback in a Read and Publish pilot program. Tokyo University of Science is the first university in Asia to sign a multi-year transformative agreement with AIP Publishing.
As a result of the agreement, members of the TUS community will have access to even more AIP Publishing content than they do today. In addition, articles by corresponding authors affiliated with Tokyo University of Science that are accepted for publication in any of AIP Publishing's hybrid journals will be made open access without an article processing charge (APC). The three-year agreement runs from 2020 through 2022 and allows TUS to publish more than three times as many articles in AIP Publishing titles as they historically have at no additional cost.
TUS's vice president, Hiroki Fujishiro, said, "Our current mission statement is 'From Japan's TUS to the World's.' We would like to make it happen by contributing to the wide range of scientific disciplines, both in basic and applied research. This agreement ensures that the scientific advances published by researchers at TUS reach the widest possible readership by making their articles freely accessible to the global physical sciences community. Through this new partnership with AIP Publishing, I strongly believe that TUS will take strides towards becoming the world's foremost scientific research institution."
"Tokyo University of Science is a leading global and regional institution in physics," said AIP Publishing's chief publishing officer, Jason Wilde. "We are pleased to build on our excellent partnership with TUS to add the publishing component to the content access we already deliver to them," he added.
About Tokyo University of Science
Tokyo University of Science (TUS) is a well-known and respected university, and the largest science-specialized private research university in Japan. Established in 1881, the university has continually contributed to Japan's development in science through inculcating the love for science in researchers, technicians, and educators. With a mission of "Creating science and technology for the harmonious development of nature, human beings, and society," TUS has undertaken a wide range of research from basic to applied science. TUS has embraced a multidisciplinary approach to research and undertaken intensive study in some of today's most vital fields. TUS is the only private university in Japan that has produced a Nobel Prize winner and the only private university in Asia to produce Nobel Prize winners within the natural sciences field. For more information, please visit https://www.tus.ac.jp/en/
About AIP Publishing
AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.