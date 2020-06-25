TOLEDO, Ohio, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland Financial Group® (CFG) announced today that Zeb Jackson has joined Cleveland Financial Group® as a Private Wealth Advisor. "Zeb's experience and knowledge with portfolio management will be complimented by our firm's financial planning support and resources," said Jeremy DiTullio, the group's Founding Partner. Jackson is establishing Cleveland Financial Group's fourth office in Ohio.
Cleveland Financial Group™ is composed of financial planners who have vast experience in wealth management, executive-focused planning, and sophisticated wealth transfer strategies.
Jackson cited the firm's client-centered, independent-minded financial planning culture as being critical in his decision to affiliate.
Zeb is a talented advisor who brings 23 years of wisdom and industry experience to our firm," said DiTullio. "We affiliate with experienced advisors like Zeb who want to build and run their own practices, but who want the resources and teamwork that we provide."
Cleveland Financial Group's Maumee office is located at 1715 Indian Wood Circle, Suite 200. Zeb can be reached directly at 419-897-7915 or by email at Zeb.Jackson@clevelandfg.com.
Registered associates of Cleveland Financial Group™ are registered representatives of Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp., a broker/dealer (member SIPC) and registered investment advisor. Insurance offered through Lincoln affiliates and other fine companies. Cleveland Financial Group™ is a marketing name for business conducted through Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp.
