SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nyca Partners, a leading fintech venture capital firm, announced that Tom Brown is joining as a Partner. In this role, Mr. Brown brings to Nyca decades of legal fintech experience and deep connections to companies in and around the payments industry. He will be involved in all facets of the business, from fund-raising to sourcing potential investments to helping existing portfolio companies grow and develop.
Mr. Brown was most recently in the San Francisco office of Paul Hastings, where he was a Partner over the past decade. He has been a prolific direct investor and advisor in the space, having invested or advised Upstart, Chime, Ramp, Mercury, Albert, Digit, and a host of others. He created and taught a class on payments at U.C. Berkeley Law School and, earlier in his career, was a Vice President at Visa where he served as the catalyst for the company's reorganization.
"I've worked with Tom for almost two decades and there is just no question that he is one of the brightest, most insightful, and most innovative and resourceful people I have worked with in financial services. Is there anyone in the world who knows more about the history and development of the alternative payments ecosystem? Maybe, but I can't think of one," said Hans Morris, Managing Partner at Nyca. "All of our portfolio companies will benefit from his guidance, and given the decades he has spent deep in the weeds with fintechs, his ability to see around corners for both opportunities and hazards will be a major addition to Nyca."
Tom Brown added, "I have always enjoyed working with the Nyca team as a Limited Partner Advisor. When Hans raised the possibility of joining as a Partner, I realized that it would be a tremendous opportunity to continue to work with start-ups, but in a different capacity. New fintechs are being founded every day and all of them are looking to smooth out flaws within the current financial services universe. I look forward to being there with the Nyca team to help their portfolio companies navigate the future, both financially and strategically."
Mr. Brown graduated from the University of Chicago Law School and has an undergraduate degree from Columbia University. He will remain a FinTech and Competition Policy advisor at Paul Hastings and venture advisor at the Financial Venture Studio.
About Nyca Partners:
Nyca is a leading venture capital firm focused on connecting innovative companies to the global financial system. With over $500 million under management and investments in more than 75 portfolio companies, Nyca is one of the premier fintech venture capital firms in the world. Investors include top global financial institutions as well as individuals through its unique Limited Partner Advisor model, which brings together over 70 of the most respected people in the financial services industry as both investors and advisors. In the past six months, several notable Nyca related companies have exited via IPOs, mergers and SPACs, including Affirm, Payoneer, Poynt, Acorns, and Blend.
Media Contact
Duncan King, Nyca Partners, +1 (917) 570-7616, duncan@duncankingcommunications.com
SOURCE Nyca Partners