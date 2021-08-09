CINCINNATI, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emerging from the pandemic and 2020's effects on the restaurant industry, Tom & Chee is stronger than ever and growing in stride. Since acquiring the brand in 2017, after it shot to success thanks to appearances on "Shark Tank" and other national news programs, GSR Brands has been hard at work recalibrating Tom & Chee's model for optimal success.
Now, with the infrastructure to support long-term growth with enthusiastic, like-minded franchisees, Tom & Chee is prepared to expand its delicious concept nationwide. The first half of 2021 has already seen the acquisition and opening of several new locations with seasoned and new franchise owners alike. For these entrepreneurs, the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic didn't deter them from reaching their ownership or expansion goals with a brand they know they can rely on.
Brothers Rocky and Khusro Iqbal recently opened their second Tom & Chee location in Summit Plaza, the premier retail plaza in South Oklahoma City. After being introduced to the unique concept and buying their first franchise in 2018, the Iqbals have enjoyed lasting success with Tom & Chee and look forward to continuing expansion to fully reap the benefits of the brand for a long time to come.
Mark and Laurie Solomon are in the process of opening their first Tom & Chee outpost in Huntsville, Texas. While they may be new to the Tom & Chee family, they have enjoyed decades of entrepreneurial success in various industries. They were drawn to Tom & Chee for its focus on customer service, family fun, and simple, delicious food that can be enjoyed by everyone.
The Iqbals and Solomons serve as two prime examples of the type of franchisees that are leading Tom & Chee into a promising future. With over five decades of franchising experience, GSR Brands provides franchise owners a level of support, innovation, and enrichment that is hard to come by. Franchisees seek out opportunities that are both ambitious and reliable, and Tom & Chee is happy to provide.
Says Tom & Chee Franchise Director Samir Daoud, "We are thrilled to welcome new franchisees while expanding locations with existing franchisees who have come to know what our brand has to offer."
About Tom & Chee
Tom & Chee is an innovative fast-casual restaurant franchise rooted in America's favorite comfort food combo: grilled cheese and tomato soup. What began in a humble tent in Cincinnati's Fountain Square quickly but quietly grew to multiple stores in the Cincinnati market, and they began franchising. Tom & Chee has been featured on ABC's "Shark Tank," "The Chew," and The Travel Channel's "Man vs. Food Nation," and "Amazing Eats." The "Today Show" named their Grilled Cheese Donut one of the "Best Sandwiches in America."
Tom & Chee serves much more than simple grilled cheese — it's a sensory experience that starts with great service and ends with satisfaction. From adventurous, handcrafted melts to savory soups and fresh salads, the menu offers elevated comfort food, with options like gluten-free bread, vegan cheese, and vegan/vegetarian menu items to satisfy every guest.
Tom & Chee is actively seeking owners for new franchise opportunities throughout the Midwest. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit https://franchise.tomandchee.com.
