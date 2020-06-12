NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Murry, former CEO of Calvin Klein, announces his return to the fashion industry today, joining forces with fast rising Colombo-Venezuelan haute-couture designer, Raul Peñaranda. Murry is lending his considerable leadership and business skills to Raul Peñaranda LLC coming on board as Chief Executive Officer in June 2020. The company will still be based in New York City with Peñaranda continuing on as Founder and Creative Director.
Peñaranda recently showed his 21st collection titled "Shine" at New York Fashion Week in February 2020 to critical acclaim. It's just one more step on his journey designing luxury women's wear with an aesthetic that stands apart with a mix of seduction and sophistication. His collections celebrate the intrinsic beauty of the human spirit with his one of a kind, expert craftsmanship and beautiful use of luxurious fabrics. Peñaranda says, "We are a luxury brand crafted with kindness and our mission statement is to 'show the world who you are.' We are a cruelty free brand as well, avoiding the pitfalls behind mass production. And of my work I always say, 'I don't design dresses, I create emotions!"
Murry is very excited about taking Peñaranda's brand to new heights with the goal of building another fashion powerhouse for the next generation with a global reach. During his 17-year tenure at Calvin Klein, Murry oversaw tremendous growth for the iconic brand which grew from $2.8 billion in global retail sales in 2003 to nearly $8 billion in 2013. Murry is also in discussion with PVH about the former Calvin Klein flagship store at 654 Madison Avenue, originally designed by British architect, John Pawson, that opened to great fanfare in 1995.
Murry says, "Raul and I are very excited about this extraordinary opportunity. We look forward to adding other appropriate product categories and expanding Raul's unique blend of flair, warmth, quality and creativity into more arenas."
About Tom Murry
Tom Murry is the retired CEO of Calvin Klein, where he ran the company for 17 years and facilitated the brand's growth from 2.8 billion to $8 billion. Prior to that, he spent the majority of his career working for iconic fashion brands including Tahari and Evan Piccone.
Murry has worked with (and learned from) the most recognized names in fashion, as well as titans of the business world. With the same no-nonsense approach that he applies to fashion, Murry shares his knowledge about business, leadership, and creating a career that one can be both proud of and one that is of service to others. He is also author of the 2019 bestseller, A Great Fit: My Take on Confidence, Charisma, and the Career That Suits You Best. He and his beloved junior-high sweetheart, Lynda Murry, recently celebrated 45 years of marriage and now reside in Palm Beach, Florida. For more information on Tom Murry, see www.tommurry.com.
About Raul Peñaranda
In 2012, only two years after debuting at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, Raul Peñaranda was declared by FORBES magazine as one of the fastest growing fashion entrepreneurs to come out of the small business industry with his 100% USA manufactured ready to wear fashion line for women. Vogue-Mexico named him "The New King of New York Fashion Week" for his extraordinary craftsmanship, attention to detail and exquisite style.
Peñaranda was born in Cali, Colombia and grew up in Caracas, Venezuela. In 2000, he moved to New York City where he studied at F.I.T. and Parson's.
Over the next ten years, some of the industry's most established fashion houses felt his creative impact, including Oscar de la Renta, Donna Karan, Zac Posen and Tommy Hilfiger.
His work and story has been featured in major media outlets such as NBC-Universal, Forbes, Fox, CNN, Telemundo, Univision, Vogue-Mx, People, El Tiempo, Marie Claire, Lucky Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Cosmopolitan, ESPN, The New Yorker, Bravo, Fox Business Live, E Entertainment, Fashion News Live, Latin Grammy's, Primetime Emmy Awards, Harper Bazar and Teen Vogue. To see the latest on Raul Peñaranda, visit https://www.raulpenaranda.com and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/raul_penaranda/