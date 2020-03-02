SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteCore, the leading provider of next-generation core software solutions for insurers, is pleased to welcome Tony Diodato as the new Senior Vice President of Sales. Tony brings a history of sales excellence and leadership to BriteCore where he will be responsible for business strategies to maximize market opportunities and drive profitable growth.
Tony has over 18 years of professional experience in various disciplines in the insurance industry, including distribution technology, new business operations, automation, strategy, and sales. He noted, "The insurance industry is loaded with legacy platforms that are expensive to maintain, with extremely long implementation cycles preventing insurers from being flexible to support their growth needs. The BriteCore platform is true SaaS and cloud-native, which allows our customers to grow and scale to stay competitive. I'm excited to be joining BriteCore at this stage in the company's growth."
Prior to BriteCore, Tony led the Carrier Sales Team at iPipeline, helping customers to streamline and accelerate their business activities and sell more insurance by achieving digital transformation. iPipeline is a leading provider of cloud-based software for the life insurance and financial services industries. Tony played an instrumental role in iPipeline's sales organization during his 11 years there, helping the company grow from 30 employees to over 700.
Before joining iPipeline in 2009, Tony led various digital transformation initiatives for Lincoln Financial, focused on enabling their distribution partners and producers with digital solutions to gain market momentum and grow their life and annuity businesses. Tony lives in Bucks County PA with his wife Sheila and their four children, Anthony, Bella, Leyla, and Bryce.
BriteCore CEO and co-founder Phil Reynolds commented, "We are very pleased to have Tony on our team. His blended expertise in sales, insurance, and digital technology allows him to better advise customers undertaking critical platform selection and modernization projects. He will be instrumental in matching the right customers to the right solutions."
This announcement follows BriteCore's recent hiring of John Davi as Chief Product Officer and Chris Heggelund as Senior Vice President of Services as well as the election of new board member, John Cavoores.
ABOUT BRITECORE: BriteCore is a fully-managed core software platform for property and casualty insurers that supports digital transformation, emerging technologies, and new business models. BriteCore offers end-to-end insurance capabilities, including policy administration, claims management, underwriting rules and rating, agent quoting and inquiry, contact management, billing, imaging, printing, data warehousing, and reporting. Designed as a cloud-native solution, BriteCore is deployed using Amazon Web Services and is continually updated for maximum security, efficiency, and durability at scale. Insurance carriers, MGAs, and InsurTechs partner with BriteCore to gain a competitive edge through efficient operations, compelling customer experiences, and speed to market. For more information, please visit www.britecore.com.
