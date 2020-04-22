DENVER, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ToolWatch, a powerful, flexible platform for tool, equipment, materials and consumables management, announces a technology integration with DEWALT, a leading manufacturer of professional power tools, hand tools, storage and accessories. As the pilot developer building to the DEWALT Tool Connect system, ToolWatch and DEWALT are working together to improve the overall tool ownership experience. Many of DEWALT customers are already using the ToolWatch platform for their construction operations, making this collaboration a natural technology partnership.
"DEWALT was looking for a way to advance the state of construction operations," said Don Kafka, CEO of ToolWatch. "So, it made sense for our two companies to combine our respective areas of expertise and jointly tackle some challenging problems in field and warehouse operations through systems integration. For example, DEWALT tool and software expertise mesh nicely with ToolWatch's sophisticated cloud-based technology and product imaging database. This enables customers to easily understand which tools should be added to their company's inventory."
A key benefit to this partnership is the integration of the DEWALT catalog into the ToolWatch platform, eliminating the need for users to manually input product information and ensuring accuracy of the data. In addition, users can scan the product's QR code or barcode to automatically populate data into ToolWatch allowing for a more streamlined and efficient upload process.
Already updated in the ToolWatch software, users can immediately start benefiting from this partnership.
About ToolWatch
For more than 25 years ToolWatch has helped companies manage tools, equipment, materials and consumables. Easy to use and delivered through a powerful, flexible platform, ToolWatch securely stores critical information on all field and warehouse operation assets so companies can run their businesses more efficiently, more cost-effectively and more profitably. Today, more than 6,000 installations in 20 countries use ToolWatch. For more information about ToolWatch, visit toolwatch.com or follow us Facebook and LinkedIn.
About DEWALT
DEWALT is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit http://www.DEWALT.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.