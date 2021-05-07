SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kimberly Koll today announced Heritage Homes San Diego and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Heritage Homes San Diego, a firm that takes a forward-thinking approach to real estate and offers high-caliber client service, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Koll has consistently been a high achiever in the industry. The San Diego Association of Realtors® awarded her Rookie of the Year in 2017 and named her on their 40 Under 40 list in 2020, and she was recently featured in Real Producers magazine. She has built long-lasting client relationships through her tireless client advocacy and commitment to integrity, professionalism, and unmatched customer service.
Heritage Homes San Diego is a full-service real estate firm that builds on Koll's high referral rate and deep understanding of the local market, specialized knowledge of 55-plus neighborhoods, and corporate and military relocation expertise. The firm assists buyers and sellers throughout San Diego, including within Poway Unified School District and the I-15 Corridor.
Partnering with Side will ensure Heritage Homes San Diego remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Heritage Homes San Diego agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"Partnering with Side enables us to expand our business and gives us more time to provide world-class service to our clients," said Koll. "Side's state-of-the-art platform keeps our back-end operations flawless and efficient, which allows us to focus on doing what we do best — creating the best possible real estate experience."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
Heritage Homes San Diego matches buyers and sellers with houses and communities that support their present and future goals. Even above their market expertise, forward-thinking approach, and high-caliber service, agents at Heritage Homes San Diego are known for the lifelong friendships they build with their clients. The firm focuses on representing properties in the San Diego market, with a particular focus on communities within the Poway Unified School District and the I-15 Corridor. To learn more, visit visit heritagehomesre.com.
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
