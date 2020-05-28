COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Penguin, the technology provider that operates the largest commercial exchange, has welcomed top insurance broker INSURICA to its exchange platform. INSURICA, the 23rd largest privately held insurance agency in the United States, will leverage Bold Penguin's exchange to service more small businesses, fueling the company's growth in its small commercial division, INSURICA Express.
INSURICA, founded in 1959, has grown rapidly over the last decade to a team of over 600 employees in 30 offices across the country. The company is frequently recognized as a Best Practices and Best Place to Work Agency by The Journal Record and earned the title of Rough Notes' Agency of the Year in 2018. INSURICA Express was launched in 2015 to address the growing needs of small businesses.
"One of our core values is 'Do what is right' and this ties into everything we do," said John Hester, Sr. Vice President, Branch Relations, Mergers & Partnerships. "Our team is committed to the businesses we serve - doing what is right for them is what is right for us. Joining Bold Penguin's exchange allows us to do just that: serve more small businesses by protecting their operations with the best coverage possible."
Bold Penguin's exchange, established in 2016 to connect small business, agencies, and carriers, has now powered over 1.3 million small businesses.
"INSURICA is one of the most trusted names in the industry. We're thrilled to welcome another Top 100 brokerage to our exchange where they will be helping small businesses across categories like manufacturing and contractors have a more streamlined quoting experience," said Ilya Bodner, ceo and founder of Bold Penguin.
Bold Penguin's technology is used by top insurance brokers and carriers across the United States to make the commercial insurance quoting experience simpler and smoother. The company anticipates doubling its customer base by 2021.
About Bold Penguin
Bold Penguin is where technology enhances the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on agents, Bold Penguin upgrades the user experience for businesses, creates an easy tool for agents, and offers a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Bold Penguin was founded in 2016 by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide, and Progressive alongside regional carriers and established insurance agencies. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com.
About INSURICA
Placing nearly $1 billion in annual premiums for our clients, INSURICA is among the 50 largest insurance brokers in the United States and is currently the 23rd largest privately-held independent agency in the country. INSURICA employs more than 570 colleagues in 26 offices located throughout Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and California.
