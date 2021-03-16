SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Structure Law Group, LLP is pleased to announce the newest member of their Silicon Valley business law team, Silicon Valley Chinese Corporate Attorney Xiaoxiao "Sherry" Liu. Structure Law Group, LLP is a California business law firm with offices located in Los Angeles and Silicon Valley. Structure Law Group, LLP assists clients in all areas of California business law including, but not limited to, mergers and acquisitions, blockchain, entity structure formation, commercial real estate, business transactional matters, debtor and creditor rights, complex business litigation, intellectual property dispute resolution, technology software and licensing agreements, and employment law. "We are thrilled to have Sherry join us. She brings with her top-notch skills and experience from her prior stops, and we believe that she will be a fantastic addition to the firm and look forward to what lies ahead," said San Jose corporate attorney, Ryan Penhallegon.
Xiaoxiao "Sherry" Liu brings with her a wealth of corporate law experience from her time as both in-house counsel and as a corporate attorney at her two prior law firms, including representing clients across multiple industries in upwards of 100 venture capital financings and M&A transactions. Ms. Liu is admitted to practice in California, New York and the People's Republic of China. Ms. Liu's background and experience in both the United States and Chinese legal systems provides her the unique ability to negotiate, draft and counsel both domestic and overseas companies in both Chinese and English. Ms. Liu has successfully counseled many emerging technology start-ups in all aspects of corporate law matters, including incorporation, debt and capital financing, mergers & acquisitions, securities law compliance, as well as general corporate representation including technology licensing and sublicensing, master services agreements, software as services agreements, terms and conditions, end-user license agreements, share reverse splits, employee incentive plans, non-disclosure, and non-competition agreements.
Ms. Liu's bilingual and bicultural background also helps her in providing legal advice to international companies in corporate structure and governance, including joint venture, Cayman Islands offshore company formations, VIE structure setup, re-domiciliation, import and export, and FIRRMA compliance.
Ms. Liu obtained her bachelor's degree of law (LLB) from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and her master's degree of law (LLM) from the University of California Hastings College of Law. While at UC Hastings College of Law, she served as the research assistant of Professor Frank H. Wu, the ex-chancellor of UC Hastings, and the first Chinese American chancellor, in the research of cases about human rights and democracy in modern US society.
Ms. Liu can be reached at:
xliu@structurelaw.com or (408) 441-7500
Structure Law Group, LLP (SLG) is a boutique California business law firm with a national and international practice with offices located in Silicon Valley and Los Angeles. SLG provides legal services to companies of all sizes as well as individual entrepreneurs.
- Business Litigation
- Business Transactions
- Construction Contracting & Payment Claims
- Debtor & Creditor Rights
- Corporations
- E-Commerce
- Employment
- Blockchain & Cryptocurrency
- Limited Liability Companies
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Partnerships
- Real Estate
- Start-Ups & Financing
- Intellectual Property
