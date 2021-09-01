MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tinnelly Law Group, APC, one of the top California HOA law firms, is proud to announce the addition of attorneys Cang N. Le, Esq. and Josh D. Mendelsohn, Esq. to the firm.
Cang Le has practiced community association law for over fifteen years representing community associations from inception to the board room, the courtroom, and appellate courts. He has represented every imaginable type of community association including large-scale developments, new developments, mixed-use, senior communities, golf club and lake developments, master and sub-associations, and mobile-home and RV parks. He will lead the firm's Litigation Team, in addition to responsibilities related the firm's operations and management.
Cang is a frequent speaker and writer for the numerous association industry organizations, including various chapters of the Community Associations Institute (CAI). He has conducted board orientations and trained community association managers, boards and homeowners as well as non-association attorneys through the Practicing Legal Institute (PLI). He has authored numerous articles for CAI and California Association of Community Managers (CACM). He is also a faculty member for CACM.
Josh Mendelsohn has over fifteen years' experience representing clients in operational, transactional and litigation matters concerning real estate, corporate governance and employment. He has successfully represented homeowners associations in complex litigation concerning disputes over maintenance and repair, easement rights and contracts.
Prior to joining Tinnelly Law Group, Josh spent two years as an ethics attorney with the State Bar of California. During his tenure with the State Bar Mr. Mendelsohn investigated and prosecuted ethical misconduct by attorneys. This experience and knowledge will serve Tinnelly Law Group's clients, as ethics is a central focus of the work performed by lawyers, managers and members of the community association industry.
"With our continued growth, we have been searching for attorneys who can hit the ground running, who can help build upon our firm's brand and operations, and who will blend in easily with our unique culture," says Managing Partner, Steven J. Tinnelly, Esq. "We are excited to have succeeded in that search. Cang and Josh are exceptional attorneys who are passionate about their work and the opportunities they have to be problem solvers and educators. We are thrilled to have them join our team and to expand upon the value our firm adds to our clients and our dynamic industry throughout California."
