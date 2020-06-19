NEW YORK, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding today announced that Damien Marshall, Andrew Z. Michaelson, Leigh M. Nathanson and Laura Harris will join the firm as partners in the New York office. Marshall, Nathanson and Harris join the firm's Trial and Global Disputes practice with Michaelson joining the firm's Government Matters practice. Together, they specialize in navigating significant commercial disputes and global investigations with expertise in coordinating complex, multi-party cases and overlapping government inquiries. The four lawyers were previously partners at Boies Schiller Flexner and follow a 13-partner team which joined King & Spalding in California in April from the same firm (more here).
"These four partners are elite trial lawyers with a striking collection of both credentials and successful outcomes for clients who are well known and respected in the New York market and beyond," said Robert D. Hays, chairman of King & Spalding. "The team slots in perfectly with our business litigation and special matters practices in New York, while also expanding the litigation component of our financial services industry initiative."
"We look forward to joining the team at King & Spalding, which is a first-class law firm with a talented and hardworking group of lawyers," Marshall said. "We are excited to work with our new colleagues to make a difference for our clients."
Damien Marshall
Marshall is well known for decades of success securing victories for clients in their most important and complex matters. He has led representations with a focus on the financial services, technology and private equity industries. His practice focuses on the resolution of multifaceted business disputes over a broad range of substantive areas, including antitrust, securities, RICO, and general commercial disputes. He represents both plaintiffs and defendants in high stakes matters, often with an international component. Marshall received a B.A., magna cum laude in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles and a J.D., magna cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center.
Andrew Z. Michaelson
Michaelson is an SEC and white-collar defense practitioner who has advised global financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, hedge funds, and senior executives in high-stakes investigations, especially insider trading issues. Michaelson previously served in senior positions as a prosecutor with the SEC, Division of Enforcement, and with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. His practice focuses on defending institutions and individuals under investigation by the DOJ, SEC, CFTC, CFPB and State Attorneys General, and he has particular experience in securities, derivatives, trading and markets, as well as in investigations relating to public or commercial bribery. Michaelson received an A.B., cum laude in Politics from Princeton University and a J.D., cum laude from Harvard Law School.
Leigh M. Nathanson
Nathanson's practice focuses on complex commercial litigation, including antitrust, securities and commodities manipulation, and RICO litigation as well as class actions and multidistrict litigations. She was named a rising star by both New York Law Journal and Law360 in 2018 and has represented clients in complex, high-stakes litigation and regulatory investigations involving issues ranging from interest rate benchmark and market manipulation to consumer fraud and false advertising. Nathanson received an A.B., cum laude, in History and Literature from Harvard University and a J.D. from New York University School of Law.
Laura Harris
Harris's practice covers the intersection between complex litigation and white-collar investigations, with a particular focus on clients in the financial services and technology industries. As an experienced trial lawyer, she has litigated high-stakes, complex cases on behalf of both plaintiffs and defendants in matters asserting antitrust, market manipulation, and securities fraud claims. Her practice also includes First Amendment and intellectual property litigation on behalf of media and fashion industry clients. She received a B.A., magna cum laude, in East Asian Studies from Columbia University and a J.D. from Stanford Law School, where she was the Managing Editor of the Stanford Law Review.
About King & Spalding
Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with over 1,200 lawyers in 22 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.