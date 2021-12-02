LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top-ranked healthcare law firm Nelson Hardiman announced today the promotion of attorneys Aviva Morady and Regina Trainor to partnership. "The elevation of both Aviva and Regina reflects their proven leadership on behalf of law firm clients across a wide spectrum of the healthcare and life sciences industries," commented Managing Partner Harry Nelson. "We as a firm and our clients depend on Regina's and Aviva's expertise in circumnavigating constantly changing regulatory demands and business challenges. We are deeply grateful for their leadership."
Having joined Nelson Hardiman from the McDermott Will & Emery law firm, Aviva Morady addresses complex regulatory and transactional representation to a wide range of healthcare providers and organizations including physician organizations, behavioral health providers, laboratories, and telehealth ventures. Ms. Morady has earned a reputation for expertise in licensing, operational, and reimbursement issues, including Medicare, commercial insurance, and fraud and abuse challenges. "Aviva has unparalleled experience navigating the complex details of healthcare organizations," said partner Mark Hardiman. "She is a trusted advisor who clients can count on for calm, critical advice in the most difficult problems they face."
Regina Trainor joined the firm from NYU Langone Health, where she served as Vice President for Ambulatory Network Strategy and Associate General Counsel of one of the nation's premier academic medical centers devoted to patient care, education, and research. Since joining Nelson Hardiman, Regina has worked extensively on cutting-edge healthcare ventures involving complex corporate practice of medicine issues, including telemedicine and direct-to-consumer practice models, including aesthetic and regenerative medicine, and laboratory testing ventures. Regina has significant experience in issues concerning physician practice acquisitions, and a wide range of cutting-edge healthcare and life sciences ventures. "Regina brings a treasure trove of experience and wisdom to our firm, combined with an amazing drive and commitment to practical problem-solving," commented Harry Nelson.
About Nelson Hardiman
Nelson Hardiman LLP is the premier healthcare and life sciences firm in Los Angeles, serving healthcare and life science providers, investors, and organizations that need experts on the most difficult questions with deep industry knowledge and relationships. The firm's litigation practice specializes in defending fraud and abuse and whistleblower actions, government investigations, and other complex business disputes. Nelson Hardiman's transactional group handles healthcare organization acquisitions, sales, investment, and financings, and Nelson Hardiman's regulatory team advises on compliance with licensing, operational, and reimbursement issues across the full continuum of healthcare industry sectors, with expertise on Medicare and Medicaid requirements, privacy and data security, FDA, and other regulatory matters. The firm has earned a singular position reputation nationally for its leadership in addressing issues in behavioral health, telehealth, corporate practice of medicine, and emerging therapeutic modalities. More information about the firm is available at http://www.nelsonhardiman.com or at 310.203.2800.
