Marketing agency veteran Raj Choudhury takes the helm of ARPR while its founder Anna Ruth Williams assumes Chief Strategy Officer role
ATLANTA, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As it enters its 10th anniversary year, top tech integrated marketing agency ARPR welcomes Raj Choudhury as its new chief executive officer. With more than 20 years of experience and six prior agency C-suite roles, Raj will take the helm with ARPR's founder Anna Ruth Williams serving as chief strategy officer.
Choudhury has helped build and sell four marketing and adtech firms. His leadership style focuses on building strong cultures and teams driven to tackle complex problems for some of the most innovative brands in the world. For the past five years, Choudhury has served as ARPR's business advisor and Williams' mentor.
"The addition of Raj at the top of our org chart is a natural and seamless progression. So many aspects of ARPR's business - from how we forecast revenue to our cultural observances - were developed in collaboration with him," said Williams. "Becoming business partners and working closely alongside Raj is an honor and will be no shortage of fun. After a decade of being a founder and wearing many hats, I am excited to now focus deeper on the firm's growth, global expansion and senior-level client strategy."
"Over the past decade, the communications industry has evolved, but ARPR has been two steps ahead. For example, in 2016 it became the first tech PR firm to integrate inbound marketing and demand generation into its core capabilities," Choudhury said. "ARPR has redefined what tech companies should expect from their marketing partners, and together we are going to accelerate this trajectory to build an agency model that doesn't exist in the marketplace today - but will be required for tech brands to stay competitive tomorrow."
Choudhury will set the vision and strategy for the agency by determining the right goals and areas of focus. He will be hands-on with financials day-to-day and will work alongside the senior leadership team to achieve growth targets and ensure work product and the talent bench evolves and grows. He will also play a leadership role in strategic partnerships that will help fuel growth and add additional strength to our service offerings.
In his earlier career, Choudhury co-founded Spunlogic in 1998, leading it to become one of the largest privately-held digital agencies in Atlanta. Spunlogic was acquired in 2008 by Halyard Capital to form Engauge, which was then acquired by Publicis Groupe and merged with Moxie to create the largest digital agency in the Southeast. More recently, he served as chief delivery and innovation officer for Ansira, one of the largest global independent technology and marketing agencies with over 1,700 employees.
Prior to Choudhury's appointment, in late 2021 ARPR's leadership team began implementing strategic organizational changes to facilitate the next chapter in its journey. This included a slate of leadership team promotions, including the creation of a new executive vice president position that is filled by six-year ARPR veteran Renee Spurlin and a senior vice president role filled by Melissa Baratta who previously served as vice president of the healthIT practice group the past two years.
Interested in joining a fast-growing PR and marketing firm, named best place to work eight times? View ARPR's career opportunities here.
About ARPR
ARPR is an integrated marketing agency headquartered in Atlanta with work that reverberates throughout the Americas and Europe. The firm's deep expertise in earned media, content marketing, social platforms and digital advertising enables us to launch multi-channel campaigns that boost brand awareness and generate demand for global technology leaders. Since 2012, ARPR has been named an eight-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year, Fastest Growing PR Agency, and noted for Best Use of Measurement and Data. To see how we PRopel What's Possible, visit http://www.arpr.com and follow @AR_ _PR on Twitter and Instagram.
Media Contact
Taylor Spung, ARPR, 6784676032, taylor@arpr.com
SOURCE ARPR