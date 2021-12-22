ATLANTA, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARPR, an award-winning tech PR agency at the epicenter of the future of PR, today unveiled a slate of leadership team promotions aimed at elevating the firm's client success, core capabilities, portfolio growth and talent roster heading into the New Year. In total, ARPR promoted 52 % of its full-time team in 2021.
Same Face New Titles
- Renee Spurlin was promoted to executive vice president from senior vice president of digital marketing and analytics where she will have a greater focus on integrated communications and client service as she continues to elevate the firm's data-driven PR approach, attraction and training strategies.
- Melissa Baratta was promoted from healthIT practice group vice president to senior vice president. In this role, she will continue to serve as a strategist on healthIT client initiatives, while also leading the agency's client satisfaction, revenue generation and internal client service processes.
- Christina Dela Cruz was promoted from senior account director to fintech practice group director, gaining greater oversight of ARPR's growing fintech client roster, team management and business development priorities.
- Cortney Williams was promoted from senior account director to healthIT practice group director, gaining greater oversight of ARPR's growing healthIT client roster, team development and business development priorities.
"Not only did we grow our client roster and revenue in 2021, but we deepened our bench of A players and fast-tracked colleagues to well-deserved promotions. Our focus on a people-first culture combined with the the caliber of talent we're attracting allows us to continue PRopelling What's Possible for some of the world's boldest technology brands as we enter the New Year," said Blair Broussard, ARPR's chief operations and people officer.
As a top 50 tech PR agency, ARPR is hiring for roles across all of its practice groups, as well as in both its Atlanta and New Orleans offices and remote. To see available career opportunities, visit http://www.arpr.com/careers.
About ARPR
ARPR is an award-winning tech PR agency at the epicenter of the future of PR. Headquartered in Atlanta, ARPR helps its clients' reputations thrive and their sales pipelines prosper through highly-integrated marketing strategies that push the limits of what a public relations firm can achieve. Since 2012, ARPR has twice been named Small Agency of the Year, dubbed a Best Place to Work six times, was honored as the 2016 Technology Agency of the Year and the 2018 Agency that Gets Results. For more information on ARPR clients and services, visit http://www.arpr.com and follow @AR_ _PR on Twitter and Instagram.
