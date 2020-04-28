SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility, today announced that it has closed $15 million in Series D funding from NewView Capital, Notion Capital and Workday Ventures. Having raised more than $100 million since its inception, Topia is a complete Global Talent Mobility platform that enables businesses to effectively deploy, manage, and engage employees around the world.
The Series D round will advance Topia's mission to break down barriers between people and places so companies and individuals can work everywhere. Topia's cloud-based platform continues to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent and business strategy with enhanced employee experiences. This new funding will enable Topia to further invest in driving innovation and broader go-to-market activities.
"The role of technology in supporting and managing global employees while ensuring a positive experience is critical, especially given the current market environment," said Shawn Farshchi, CEO, Topia. "At Topia we are committed to empowering our customers with the data and technology they need to garner insights on where their people are and how they can get them to where they need to be."
Over the last year, Topia has expanded its product suite to address the global talent mobility needs of some of the world's leading organizations, including providing support for deferred compensation, delivering a new mobile app for employees , and completing a Workday Approved software integration.
"A smart global talent mobility strategy is no longer optional for businesses to remain competitive," said Jazmin Medina, principal, NewView Capital. "Companies must think and act like global citizens and move from a micro to a macro approach to talent acquisition and management. The Topia platform enables enterprises to do this and more, and we look forward to continuing to support them in this endeavor."
Topia's Global Talent Mobility platform empowers HR teams to effectively deploy, manage, and engage employees across the world. The cloud-based, open platform provides an integrated data standard across global talent mobility and connects seamlessly with existing HR tech stacks and vendors. Topia automates the entire global talent mobility process, from scenario-based planning, compliance risk management, expat payroll, reporting, and more. The current Topia Global Talent Mobility product suite includes Topia Plan, Topia Manage, Topia Pay, and Topia Go.
For more information about Topia and its Global Talent Mobility platform, visit topia.com.
Media Contact
Kasey Thomas
kthomas@sspr.com
925-285-6449
About Topia
Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility. We empower enterprise HR teams to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. The Topia Global Talent Mobility platform enables businesses to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent and business strategy with enhanced employee experiences. This drives competitive advantage by ensuring the right people, in the right place at the right time. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, from scenario-based planning, compliance risk management, expat payroll, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for many of the world's most trusted brands, including Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Equinor, and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from New Enterprise Associates (now NewView Capital), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA. For more information, visit www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.