CLEARWATER, Fla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TOPS [ONE] helps unify community management operations while delivering up to 50% productivity improvement. Designed for property management companies and self-managed associations, TOPS [ONE] is the most comprehensive all-in-one solution for property management. It includes a robust accounting engine, labor-reducing owner management tools, and hassle-free communications.
The Community Association Institute is an international membership organization dedicated to building better communities. The CAI Annual Conference and Exposition provides education sessions on operations, leadership, innovative business practices, and new products and technologies. In addition, industry professionals and homeowner volunteer leaders from around the world come together to discuss critical issues, network, and learn about the latest community association trends.
"The CAI Annual Conference is a premier event for community association managers, and we look forward to meeting in-person with our industry constituents," said TOPS President and CEO, Mike Hardy. "With home sales breaking records daily, the demand for TOPS [ONE] has never been stronger. Property management companies and self-managed organizations see enormous value in the flexibility, scalability and transparency TOPS [ONE] delivers, while also reducing costs."
TOPS continues to expand its service offerings through its Financial Services Division comprised of Mission Financial Services, based in California but with a nationwide reach, and Sharma & Associates based in Florida. Through Mission and Sharma, TOPS offers premiere bookkeeping and accounting services to community associations and management companies – a complete software and service solution.
ABOUT TOPS SOFTWARE
TOPS Software is a team of people dedicated to revolutionizing HOA Management through superior technology and services. TOPS unifies all aspects of the HOA with our [ONE] SaaS platform. [ONE] provides a sense of community through transparent accounting practices, modern technology, and award-winning customer service. Thousands of organizations use TOPS applications to manage millions of homes across the United States. Learn more about TOPS at topssoft.com or call us at 727-756-8587.
