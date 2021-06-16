HONG KONG, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TORA, provider of the industry's most advanced cloud-based order and execution management system (OEMS) and portfolio management system (PMS), has announced the appointment of Sales Director, Mike Langton.
Langton was previously Head of APAC Sales at Enfusion and Head of Client On-boarding & Sales at Linedata and QRMO. Langton joins TORA as Sales Director APAC, working closely with Jethro Glover to grow TORA's multi asset all in one trading platform to Asian buy-side and sell-side firms.
TORA's award winning PMS, OMS and EMS products have gone from strength to strength over the last 18 months, and the company is flourishing throughout the globe with some significant new client wins against the competition and expansion into FX and Fixed Income markets.
Chris Jenkins, Managing Director at TORA stated "Mike will be a brilliant addition to our global sales team. His experience and knowledge of the industry is second to none, and will certainly help to widen TORA's all in one OEMS and PMS offering to new Asian markets."
"I'm delighted to be joining TORA, I have followed the company closely throughout my career and am really looking forward to joining the innovative in-house developers and award winning client service teams." commented Langton.
Langton will be focused on expanding TORA's all in one solution. TORA's all in one offering gives clients' access to one system across all asset classes with optimal workflow efficiencies and ability to scale with their front and back office operations. The system offers multi-asset, multi-region trading technology covering bonds, equities, futures, options and FX.
TORA's PMS delivers an automated general ledger, real time swap finance modeling, enhanced SWAP support functionality that can create and track specific cash flow streams during any stage of the contract. The system also delivers integrated tracking of P&L indicators and daily accrued interest with single-click actions, flexible charting dashboards and extensive cash flow reports available on the fly.
