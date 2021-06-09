FARMINGTON, Conn. , June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage animal health biologics company, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Victor Medical Company to expand U.S. channel partnerships of its patented experimental autologous cancer vaccine for companion animals. Victor Medical is the largest privately-owned veterinary distributor in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Oregon, providing veterinary clinics with access to quality products and exceptional service.
This is the first distribution agreement for Torigen, whose experimental autologous cancer vaccine uses an animal's own tumor to stimulate a pet's immune system to fight cancer.
"We are thrilled to partner with Victor Medical as our first U.S. distributor," said Sean Fitzgerald, Vice President of Market Development, Torigen. "Victor Medical sales representatives are well-trained and dedicated to supporting their veterinary accounts. Their reputation for customer service is exceptional, and I have no doubt they will help Torigen achieve our goal of delivering affordable cancer treatments to pets with cancer."
Torigen's primary mission is to bring affordable and accessible cancer treatments to veterinarians and the clients they serve. The company has already treated more than 1,300 companion animals with cancer and is rapidly expanding its ability to deliver innovative cancer therapeutics to animals stricken with cancer throughout all parts of the U.S.
"Torigen is the most innovative pet oncology company out there and we're excited to be entering this partnership," said Rick Bills, Director of Sales, Victor Medical Company. "Torigen's new cancer treatment is unique in that it's available to both veterinary specialists and general practitioners at an affordable price point. We look forward to helping raise awareness and increase sales of Torigen's products throughout the veterinary community."
About Torigen's Autologous Cancer Vaccine:
Torigen produces a personalized autologous prescription product for dogs, cats, and horses that uses the animal's own tumor cells to create an immunotherapy from a surgically resected portion of tumor that can be used alone or in combination with chemotherapy and radiation. Torigen's autologous prescription product is an experimental product regulated by the USDA Center of Veterinary Biologics under 9 CFR 103.3.
Torigen's autologous prescription product is an active immunotherapy consisting of cells harvested from the patient's own tumor. This whole cell tumor vaccine is generated by a patented method to preserve cellular material and tumor associated antigens, and then mixed them with immune stimulating adjuvants. The objective is to increase activation of tumor-specific T-cells resulting in an enhanced ability of the pet's immune system to destroy cancer cells, stop or slow the growth of cancer cells, or delay cancer metastasis.
About Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.:
Torigen is a spin-out from the University of Notre Dame and backed by Emerald Development Partners, The University of Connecticut, SoGal Ventures, The Fund, Gaingels, Connecticut Innovations, Aimers Venture Partners, and other prominent investors.
With over 50% of all dogs over the age of 10 dying from cancer, Torigen is dedicated to providing affordable and effective cancer care solutions for all companion animals. Torigen recognizes the instrumental role pets play in our families, and is determined to extend the lives of companion animals despite a cancer diagnosis.
For more information, please visit http://www.torigen.com.
About Victor Medical:
Victor Medical Company, the largest privately-owned veterinary distributor in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Oregon. Victor Medical is a family company founded over 40 years ago by people who believe in excellence and who provide their customers with exceptional service. For more information, please visit http://www.victormedical.com.
