SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  The total number of registered shares and votes in the company at 1 January 2020 was 39,224,100.

On 23 April 2020, the AGM resolved to retire 926,500 of the company's own repurchased shares. The retirement of shares has been carried out through a reduction of share capital with retirement of shares and a subsequent bonus issue to restore the share capital. 

The total number of registered shares and votes in the company at 30 April 2020 was 38,297,600.

 

For further information, please contact:
Lennart Lindell
+46 (0)766-104-004 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/total-number-of-registered-shares-in-concentric-ab,c3101896

The following files are available for download:

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.