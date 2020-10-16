--Revenues grew 39% to Ps.5,003 million in 3Q20, as a result of an increase of 37% in revenues from the residential segment and 45% in the enterprise segment-- --Firm growth of 55% in RGUs of Totalplay Residencial, to 5'672,512, as a result of the company's robust offering of technologically advanced triple play services-- --Remarkable geographic expansion of Totalplay Residencial; the number of houses passed increased 28%, to 10.4 million--