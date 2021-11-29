ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Total Resource Management, Inc. (TRM), a leading cloud-based enterprise asset management solutions provider, today announced its acquisition of IDCON INC a world-renown reliability and maintenance management consulting and training company. TRM and IDCON will combine their expertise to deliver solutions for asset-intensive organizations that increase production and reduce costs through the implementation of reliability and maintenance management best practices that are coupled with industry 4.0 concepts and technology.
IDCON is now a wholly-owned independent subsidiary of TRM.
TRM specializes in Enterprise Asset Management and Industrial IOT technology for organizations in the energy, utilities, transportation, manufacturing, and government sectors. IDCON, headquartered in Raleigh, NC, provides hands-on maintenance and reliability process and management consulting, coaching, and training across five continents.
The acquisition constitutes a fusion of IDCON's maintenance and reliability management domain expertise with TRM's EAM technology expertise. The two companies will deliver a broad portfolio of reliability and asset management solutions ranging from maintenance management and reliability best practice consulting to AI-powered maintenance and reliability solutions. It also expands the reach of TRM offerings into international markets through IDCON's affiliates in Asia, Europe, South America, and Australia.
"We are very excited to welcome the IDCON team. They are truly leaders in reliability and maintenance management consulting around the world. The combination of forces will enable us to deliver superior end-to-end asset performance solutions to our clients," said Don Omura, CEO of Total Resource Management.
"It's an incredible milestone in the history of our organization, which was founded by my father Christer Idhammar over 41 years ago", said Tor Idhammar who will stay on as the CEO and President of IDCON. "There's so much promotion about Industry 4.0, industrial AI, and digital transformation, it's hard for our customers to distinguish between technology that solves real-world problems and creative marketing spin by tech companies. By joining forces with TRM, we are able to marry IDCON's worldwide experience in best Reliability and Maintenance practices, equipment reliability, and how and why components fail, with TRM's adept asset performance management technologists to deliver solutions that have a real impact." The founder, Christer Idhammar, will continue to serve on a part-time basis.
About Total Resource Management, Inc.
As a leading EAM provider, Total Resource Management improves asset and operational performance for asset-intensive organizations worldwide by delivering cloud-based solutions embedded with industry best practices and advanced asset management capabilities. http://www.trmnet.com
About IDCON INC
IDCON is a highly specialized management consulting firm in the field of reliability and maintenance management. They work with all types of industries and customers across the world. Their mission is to improve overall reliability and minimize total production costs. http://www.idcon.com
