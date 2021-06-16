BOSTON , June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tough Mudder, the global experiential fitness entertainment brand, is partnering with the Infinite Hero Foundation to stop the cycle of US veteran suicide. The Infinite Hero Foundation advocates for our veterans' needs and dedicates resources to support their mental, physical and emotional wellbeing. Together the organizations have created a never-seen-before endurance challenge to raise critical funds to support veteran care and mental health programs.
Every 22 minutes, a US veteran dies by suicide. To end this cycle, Tough Mudder and the Infinite Hero Foundation have created the Infinite Hero Honor Challenge, a 10-hour endurance survival event involving a series of mental, physical and survival missions on and off the Tough Mudder course.
In teams of 22, challengers will navigate unmarked terrain, completing missions and recovering items they must protect and deliver to the finish line. While not necessarily a running event, teams will pack the gear and nutrition they need on their backs and cover upwards of 10 miles of hiking, climbing and river crossing in pursuit of finishing their mission.
There will be no winners or losers in the Infinite Hero Honor Challenge, just one team of finishers. Participants may join individually, as part of a team or with a corporate group. In advance of their challenge, participants will raise critical funds and awareness for their efforts to end veteran suicide.
The Infinite Hero Honor Challenge will take place this fall in the four corners of America at the following Tough Mudder events:
● Tri-State: Sept. 11
● Washington D.C.: Oct. 16
● Los Angeles - Glen Helen: Oct. 23
● Dallas/Ft. Worth: Nov. 6
Infinite Hero Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is dedicated to providing support for veterans and military families that have sacrificed mentally and physically for our country.
"As an organization, we strive to always stay ahead and anticipate the needs of our veterans," said Courtney Janes, Executive Director at Infinite Hero Foundation. "The past year has shown us how important it is to be able to provide support to those in need at a moment's notice. We believe this partnership will not only raise awareness about the frontline issues our military heroes are facing, but also encourage the community to be proactive and look for ways to support our veterans and military families," said Janes.
"Infinite Hero strives to inspire collaboration of the top minds in technology, community, medical research and mental health care to find solutions that revolutionize the way we treat the injuries of war," said Colin Baden, President, Director and Founder of Infinite Hero Foundation.
Mudders who participate in the Infinite Hero Honor Challenge have two fundraising options to select from:
● Pay + Donate: $100 entry fee plus $400 donation directly to the Infinite Hero Foundation
● Pay + Fundraise: $125 entry fee, plus a $500 minimum fundraising commitment via Gofundraise
The top fundraiser at each Honor Challenge event will win a Complete Wellness Package by Clearlight Infrared®, which includes a Jacuzzi® Light Therapy unit and a HALO ONE™ Halotherapy unit. This wellness package will aid the winners with muscle recovery post exercise.
"We are thrilled to partner with the Infinite Hero Foundation to raise funds for such an important cause," said Kyle McLaughlin, CEO of Tough Mudder. "Many of our Mudders are veterans or active duty, and we are honored to be able to give back to this community that has given so much to our country through their service."
For more information about the Infinite Hero Honor Challenge, visit https://toughmudder.com/weekends/infinite-hero-honor-challenge/.
To partner with Tough Mudder on the Infinite Hero Honor Challenge, email partnerships@toughmudder.com.
-###-
Contacts:
Tough Mudder:
Emily Escovar
+1 (913) 909-2795
[emily.escovar@toughmudder.com
Infinite Hero Foundation:
Mirka Newman
Mia Public Relations
+1 (619) 818-5514
About Tough Mudder
Founded in 2010 with the launch of the Tough Mudder obstacle course event series, Tough Mudder is a leading global sports and active lifestyle brand. With more than 6 million participants, the company hosts more than 130 challenges (Tough Mudder Kids, Tough Mudder 5K and Tough Mudder Classic) and endurance (Tougher Mudder, Toughest Mudder and World's Toughest Mudder) events annually in 19 countries. The company's content studio provides millions of engaged online brand enthusiasts with wellness, nutrition and inspiring content delivered daily across social and digital platforms. Tough Mudder's brand of teamwork-based challenge events and digital fitness experiences are unique in the endurance and obstacle course industries, and over 500,000 new participants are welcomed to the global Tough Mudder community every year. For more information visit http://www.toughmudder.com.
About Infinite Hero Foundation
Infinite Hero Foundation exists to connect our military, veterans and military family members with innovative and effective treatment programs for service-related injuries with emphasis in the areas of brain health, family support, suicide prevention, leadership development and physical rehabilitation.
Please visit https://www.infinitehero.org/mission/ to learn more.
Media Contact
Emily Escovar, Tough Mudder, +1 (913) 909-2795, emily.escovar@toughmudder.com
SOURCE Tough Mudder