TIVERTON, R.I., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Town of Tiverton announced they will utilize the Rhode Island Purchasing Group for vendor management and bid distribution. This purchasing community and e-Procurement solution from bidnet direct connects public purchasing departments throughout Rhode Island. The Town of Tiverton encourages all local vendors interested in doing business with local government agencies to register online with the Rhode Island Purchasing Group to gain access to upcoming bid opportunities by visiting https://www.bidnetdirect.com/rhode-island/tivertonri.
The Rhode Island Purchasing Group is a regional online community for public purchasing professionals looking to increase efficiency and transparency for their agency's procurement process. Through participation with the Rhode Island Purchasing Group, the Town of Tiverton joins Providence Public Schools, Chariho Regional School District and over 25 other agencies in posting RFPs and RFQs on one central location. The online purchasing group makes it easier for local vendors to find, access and bid on local public solicitations and continues grow each month.
"As a town, we are always looking to increase our vendor pool and competition," says Jeannie Veegh, Deputy Town Clerk of the Town of Tiverton. "That's why collaboration with other agencies is important. We hope the Rhode Island Purchasing Group will help us extend the reach of our solicitations, and help our vendors find more local opportunities," continued Veegh.
Vendors are able to register with the Rhode Island Purchasing Group for free and gain access to open bids from numerous local government agencies all on one platform. Vendors have an option to upgrade their account for added benefits for a cost.
The Rhode Island Purchasing Group is a cloud-based e-Procurement solution built to help local government agencies, such as the Town of Tiverton, simplify the bid and vendor management process. "These days, anything that helps to save time and cut costs is a no brainer for us," Veegh adds. The Town encourages all interested vendors to visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/rhode-island/tivertonri and register.
About the Town of Tiverton:
Tiverton was incorporated by English colonists in 1694 as part of the Province of Massachusetts Bay. In 1746, in the final settlement of a long colonial boundary dispute between Rhode Island and Massachusetts, Tiverton was annexed to Rhode Island by Royal Decree (together with its fellow towns along the eastern shore of Narragansett Bay, Barrington, Bristol and Little Compton, and the town of Cumberland, to the north of Providence). Tiverton was incorporated as a town of Rhode Island in 1747. Until that year, Tiverton also controlled the area of East Freetown, Massachusetts, as an outpost. The boundary settlement of 1746 had put East Freetown in Massachusetts, and in 1747 it was purchased by Freetown.
Men from the Tiverton outpost took part in the Battle of Freetown, on May 25, 1778, during the Revolutionary War. For about three years of that war, December 1776 to October 1779, Rhode Island proper (now known as Aquidneck Island) was occupied by the British. During this time, Tiverton was a refuge for Americans fleeing this occupation, and a mustering place for colonial forces, gathering to drive away the British. (The occupying forces eventually were withdrawn strategically, as General Clinton marshalled his forces for the 1780 British invasion of South Carolina.)
In its early days, Tiverton was chiefly a farming community with some fishing and boat construction. Until 1900 the manufacture of menhaden oil, a fish derivative, was one of the primary industrial pursuits. Cotton and woolen mills were established as early as 1811, when Colonel Joseph Durfee established a spinning mill at Cook Pond, in what it now the city of Fall River, Massachusetts.
In 1856, the northern part of the town was set apart from Tiverton, and renamed Fall River, Rhode Island, by the Rhode Island General Assembly. On March 1, 1862, in a case between the states that reached the United States Supreme Court, both Fall Rivers were made part of Massachusetts and the state boundary was placed in its current location near State Avenue.
Mark's Stadium is a former soccer stadium located in North Tiverton, Rhode Island. During the 1920s and early 1930s, it was the home of Fall River Marksmen, one of the era's most successful soccer teams. It is one of the earliest examples of a soccer-specific stadium in the United States. After the demise of the Marksmen, the stadium was used as a home ground by other local teams, most notably Fall River F.C. and Ponta Delgada S.C..
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rhode Island Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
