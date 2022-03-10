Townsquare Media, Inc.

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

"I am proud to announce our very strong 2021 results that exceeded expectations and set Company records, driven by our transformation to a Digital First Local Media Company with nearly 50% of profit and revenue coming from our digital solutions. Over the past two years, the pandemic presented an optimal opportunity to separate from our local media peers, which we were able to achieve by continuing to execute our strategy, accelerating our strategic growth plan, and placing a spotlight on our world-class team and our unique and differentiated strategy, assets, platforms, and solutions. As a result, Townsquare's 2021 net revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and net income increased year-over-year by +13%, +69%, and +$99 million, respectively, and were even stronger excluding the impact of political revenue. Digital revenue increased +19% year-over-year in 2021, and we expect double-digit digital net revenue growth to continue as we approach our new target of achieving $275 million of digital revenue by 2024. In addition, both net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA exceeded our previously issued guidance," commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc. "Importantly and impressively, Adjusted EBITDA, which surpassed 2019 levels by +3%, reached an all-time Company high of $105.1 million. Our strong profit growth, which was driven by our continued digital revenue growth, broadcast revenue recovery, and careful and strategic expense management, allowed us to reduce net leverage to 4.75x as of year-end, a meaningful reduction of 2.7x year-over-year.  These results are due, in part, to the fact that Townsquare is the only local media and digital marketing solutions company of scale focused principally on markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States, a vital differentiator for our Company."

Mr. Wilson added, "Beginning with our 2021 year-end reporting, we have re-segmented our business to provide greater visibility for our existing and prospective investors. Importantly, this re-segmentation will highlight the profit characteristics of our digital platform, which is essentially equal to those of our broadcast platform, each with profit margins of approximately 30%. Given this new and more detailed information, Townsquare should be viewed and valued as a Digital First Local Media Company, rather than being painted with a traditional broadcast radio brush. While we view local radio as an extremely valuable asset with significant and attractive cash flow properties, unparalleled consumer reach, and an important and trusted local connection to our audience, it is not our primary growth driver. Our growth engine is and will continue to be digital, which fueled our transformation into a Digital First Local Media Company. With nearly half of our total revenue and profit coming from digital today, we have a strong growth engine that will drive significant and consistent growth in the coming years. It is our hope and expectation that given this new more detailed information, Townsquare will be afforded a sum-of-the-parts valuation that gives credit to our digital assets, credit which to date we have not received."

"In 2021, to say the Townsquare Team got it done is an understatement. The strong foundation we built together as we transformed to a Digital First Local Media Company will be instrumental in achieving our goal of being the #1 Local Media Company in markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States. Our flywheel is gaining greater momentum each and every day, as our powerful and effective marketing and advertising (digital and radio) solutions and technology platforms, in combination with our highly relevant, localized content, solidify our relationship with local audiences and advertisers in markets outside the Top 50 in the United States," concluded Mr. Wilson.

Segment Reporting

In December 2021, we changed our reporting segments in order to reflect our strategic focus, organizational structure and the information reviewed by our Chief Operating Decision Maker as a digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading radio stations.  We have presented segment information for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 in conformity with our current reporting segment information.

We have three reportable operating segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment includes our subscription digital marketing solutions business, Townsquare Interactive. The Digital Advertising segment, marketed externally as Townsquare Ignite, includes digital advertising on our owned and operated digital properties and our digital programmatic advertising platform. The Broadcast Advertising segment includes our local, regional, and national advertising products and solutions delivered via terrestrial radio broadcast, and other miscellaneous revenue that is associated with our broadcast advertising platform. The remainder of our business is reported in the Other category, which includes our live events business.

Fourth Quarter Highlights*

  • As compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:
    • Net revenue increased 1.9%, and 9.8% excluding political revenue
    • Net income decreased $2.6 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5.4% and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased 26.3%
    • Total Digital net revenue increased 12.5%
      • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions ("Townsquare Interactive") net revenue increased 14.3%
      • Digital Advertising net revenue increased 11.3%
    • Total Digital Adjusted Operating Income increased 10.0%
      • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income increased 5.0%
      • Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income increased 13.6%
    • Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased 7.0%, and increased 6.4% excluding political revenue
  • Net revenue achieved 99% of Q4 2019 levels, and 100% excluding live events revenue
  • Adjusted EBITDA exceeded 2019 levels by 2.6%
  • Diluted income per share was $0.07, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.16
  • Townsquare Interactive added approximately 850 net subscribers

Full Year Highlights*

  • As compared to the year ended December 31, 2020:
    • Net revenue increased 12.6%, and 16.6% excluding political revenue
    • Net income increased $99.3 million to $18.8 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased 69.2% to $105.1 million, an all-time Company high
    • Digital net revenue increased 18.7% to $198.6 million, 48% of total net revenue
      • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue increased 16.2% to $81.8 million
      • Digital Advertising net revenue increased 20.5% to $116.8 million
    • Digital Adjusted Operating Income increased 29.2% to $61.4 million
      • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income increased 15.7% to $24.4 million
      • Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income increased 40.0% to $36.9 million
    • Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased 6.6%, and 13.9% excluding political revenue
  • Net revenue achieved 97% of 2019 levels, and 99.8% excluding live events revenue
  • Adjusted EBITDA exceeded 2019 levels by 2.7%
  • Diluted income per share was $0.79, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $1.23
  • Generated Cash Flows from Operations of $61.1 million
  • Issued $550.0 million of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2026
  • Completed the repurchase of 100% of Oaktree Capital's equity interest in the Company for $6.40 per security, representing a 19% discount to the pre-announcement share price (39% as of the March 9, 2021 closing date)
  • Townsquare Interactive added approximately 4,050 net subscribers, an all-time Company high

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 16, 2021, the Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase plan, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $50 million of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A common stock over a three-year period. Repurchases of common stock under the repurchase plan may be made, from time to time, in amounts and at prices the Company deems appropriate, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, debt covenants and other considerations.   Any such repurchases may be executed using open market purchases, privately negotiated agreements or other transactions, and may be funded from cash on hand, available borrowings or proceeds from potential debt or other capital markets sources.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2022, net revenue is expected to be between $97.5 million and $99.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $21.0 million and $22.0 million.

For the full year 2022, net revenue is expected to be between $460 and $475 million and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $115 million and $120 million.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, increased $2.1 million, or 1.9%, to $110.6 million, as compared to $108.5 million in the same period last year. Digital Advertising net revenue increased $3.2 million, or 11.3%, to $31.6 million, Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue increased $2.7 million, or 14.3%, to $21.4 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $4.3 million, or 7.0%, to $57.0 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Total Digital net revenue increased $5.9 million, or 12.5%, to $53.1 million. Excluding political revenue, net revenue increased $9.7 million, or 9.8%, to $108.9 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $3.3 million, or 6.4%, to $55.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, decreased $1.5 million, or 5.4%, to $25.6 million, as compared to $27.0 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $5.0 million, or 26.3%, to $24.1 million, as compared to $19.1 million in the same period last year.

Net Income

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, decreased $2.6 million, or 57.6%, to $1.9 million, as compared to $4.5 million in the same period last year.

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased $46.6 million or 12.6%, to $418.0 million, as compared to $371.3 million in the same period last year. Digital Advertising net revenue increased $19.9 million, or 20.5%, to $116.8 million, Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue increased $11.4 million, or 16.2%, to $81.8 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $13.3 million, or 6.6%, to $214.9 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Total Digital net revenue increased $31.3 million, or 18.7%, to $198.6 million. Excluding political revenue, net revenue increased $59.1 million, or 16.6%, to $414.5 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $25.8 million, or 13.9%, to $211.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased $43.0 million, or 69.2%, to $105.1 million, as compared to $62.1 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $53.6 million, or 110.6%, to $102.1 million, as compared to $48.5 million in the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased $99.3 million to $18.8 million, as compared to a net loss of $80.6 million in the same period last year. Net loss in 2020 was primarily driven by approximately $109.1 million of non-cash impairment charges, primarily related to our FCC licenses.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2021, we had a total of $50.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $550.0 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 5.2x and 4.8x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021, of $105.1 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of March 7, 2022, of our outstanding common stock.

Security



Number

Outstanding



Description

Class A common stock



12,780,038



One vote per share.

Class B common stock



815,296



10 votes per share.1

Class C common stock



3,461,341



No votes.1

Total



17,056,675





1 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

Conference Call

Townsquare Media, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss certain fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13726894. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through March 17, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13726894. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 26,800 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 330 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data, and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 321 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms. By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. Risks and uncertainties that could have a material impact on our business and financial results include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions in the United States, or in the specific markets in which we currently do business, industry conditions, legislative or regulatory requirements, the continuation or worsening of the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, its scope, duration and impact on our business, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on our clients and customers, the success of our mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our performance in any recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of financial and credit markets, our ability to comply with the covenants and obligations under our outstanding debt, including meeting required payments of principal and interest, our ability to access debt or equity capital on attractive terms or at all, potential downgrades to our credit ratings, and certain other events, including future disease outbreaks and pandemics. See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, to be filed with the SEC, for a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Townsquare Media, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating income before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, business realignment costs, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, change in fair value of investment, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. We define Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) as Adjusted EBITDA less political net revenue, net of a fifteen percent deduction to account for estimated national representative firm fees, music licensing fees and sales commissions expense. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the deduction of transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, change in fair value of investment, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt, gain on insurance recoveries and net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes.  Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define Net Leverage as our total outstanding indebtedness, net of our total cash balance as of December 31, 2021, divided by our Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to or superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

We use Adjusted Operating Income to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, and to facilitate year over year comparisons, by backing out the impact of political revenue which varies depending on the election cycle and may be unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We use Net Leverage to measure the Company's ability to handle its debt burden. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs, certain impairments, and net income (loss) from discontinued operations. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our board of directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Net Leverage when determining discretionary bonuses.

Investor Relations

Claire Yenicay

(203) 900-5555

investors@townsquaremedia.com

 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in Thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31,

 2021



December 31,

 2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







   Cash and cash equivalents

$              50,505



$              83,229

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,743 and $7,051, respectively

57,647



58,634

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

12,086



12,428

Total current assets  

120,238



154,291

Property and equipment, net

106,717



111,871

Intangible assets, net

278,265



281,160

Goodwill

157,947



157,947

Investments

18,217



11,501

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

42,996



48,290

Other assets

1,437



2,948

Restricted cash

494



494

Total assets  

$            726,311



$            768,502

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







  Accounts payable

$                5,676



$                9,056

  Deferred revenue

10,208



8,847

  Accrued compensation and benefits

14,411



12,462

  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

22,512



21,524

  Operating lease liabilities, current

7,396



7,517

  Accrued interest

15,754



6,350

Total current liabilities

75,957



65,756

Long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs of $8,479 and $2,369, respectively

541,521



543,428

Deferred tax liability

20,081



10,326

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

38,743



44,661

Other long-term liabilities

425



3,576

Total liabilities  

676,727



667,747

Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 12,573,654 and

14,436,065 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

126



144

Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 815,296 and

2,966,669 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

8



30

Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,461,341 and

1,636,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

35



17

   Total common stock

169



191

   Additional paid-in capital

302,724



369,672

   Accumulated deficit

(256,635)



(272,602)

   Non-controlling interest  

3,326



3,494

Total stockholders' equity  

49,584



100,755

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity  

$            726,311



$            768,502

 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





Three Months Ended 

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net revenue

$       110,578



$         108,494



$      417,957



$         371,338

Operating costs and expenses:















Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based

compensation

76,465



75,301



288,302



282,347

Depreciation and amortization

4,552



4,814



19,098



20,107

Corporate expenses

8,546



6,161



24,542



26,885

Stock-based compensation

885



473



3,718



2,084

Transaction costs

(648)



29



4,459



2,653

Business realignment costs

106



450



846



3,089

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

1,818





1,913



109,058

Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets

(12)



3



601



83

    Total operating costs and expenses

91,712



87,231



343,479



446,306

    Operating income (loss)

18,866



21,263



74,478



(74,968)

Other expense (income):















Interest expense, net

10,066



7,707



39,846



31,420

Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt





5,997



(1,159)

Other expense (income), net

2,955



(167)



(500)



(820)

    Income (loss) from operations before tax

5,845



13,723



29,135



(104,409)

Income tax provision (benefit)

3,920



9,186



10,351



(23,858)

Net income (loss)

$           1,925



$             4,537



$        18,784



$          (80,551)

















Net income (loss) attributable to:















     Controlling interests

$           1,448



$             4,067



$        16,736



$          (82,470)

     Non-controlling interests

$              477



$               470



$          2,048



$             1,919

















Basic income (loss) per share:















    Attributable to common shares

$             0.09



$              0.15



$            0.90



$             (4.46)

    Attributable to participating shares

$             0.09



$              0.15



$            0.90



$              0.08

















Diluted income (loss) per share:

$             0.07



$              0.15



$            0.79



$             (4.46)

















Weighted average shares outstanding:















     Basic attributable to common shares

16,595



18,706



16,836



18,647

     Basic attributable to participating shares

9



8,978



1,747



8,978

     Diluted

19,757



27,721



21,241



18,647

Cash dividend declared per share

$               —



$                 —



$              —



$             0.075

 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in Thousands)





Year Ended December 31,



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$                          18,784



$                        (80,551)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







     Depreciation and amortization

19,098



20,107

     Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,731



1,566

     Non-cash lease income

(186)



(24)

     Net deferred taxes and other

9,755



(24,206)

     Provision for doubtful accounts

3,921



6,970

     Stock-based compensation expense

3,718



2,084

     Trade activity, net

(10,933)



(8,740)

     Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt

5,997



(1,159)

     Gain on insurance recoveries

(362)



(1,206)

     Write-off of deferred financing costs



79

     Gain on lease settlement

(233)



     Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

1,913



109,058

     Gain on sale of investments

(446)



     Net loss on sale and retirement of assets

601



83

     Gain on sale of investment and investment related transaction

(132)



     Restructuring and other non-cash charges

466



     Other

22



30

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:







   Accounts receivable

(3,070)



171

   Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,407



(3,143)

   Accounts payable

(3,350)



(5,141)

   Accrued expenses

6,947



11,628

   Accrued interest

9,404



1,792

   Other long-term liabilities

(3,876)



2,480

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 

61,176



31,878

Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations 

(33)



(390)

Net cash provided by operating activities

61,143



31,488

Cash flows from investing activities:







   Purchase of property and equipment

(12,423)



(14,948)

   Purchase of investments

(278)



(400)

   Acquisition of intangibles



(241)

   Proceeds from insurance recoveries

362



1,396

   Proceeds from sale of investments and investment related transactions

716



   Proceeds from sale of assets

985



157

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,638)



(14,036)

Cash flows from financing activities:







   Repayment of term loans

(272,381)



(9,951)

Repurchase of 2023 Notes

(273,416)



(3,573)

Proceeds from the issuance of 2026 Notes

550,000



Prepayment fee on 2023 Notes

(4,443)



   Deferred financing cost

(9,177)



   Repurchase of Oaktree securities

(80,394)



   Transaction costs related to Oaktree securities repurchase

(1,556)



   Borrowings under the revolving credit facility



50,000

Repayment of borrowings under the revolving credit facility



(50,000)

Dividend payments

(60)



(4,201)

   Proceeds from stock options exercised

11,893



49

   Repurchase of stock

(1,400)



   Cash distribution to non-controlling interests

(2,216)



(1,165)

   Repayments of capitalized obligations

(79)



(49)

      Net cash used in financing activities

(83,229)



(18,890)

  Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:







      Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(32,724)



(1,438)

      Beginning of period

83,723



85,161

      End of period

$                          50,999



$                         83,723

 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

(in Thousands)





Year Ended December 31,



2021



2020

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:







   Cash payments:







Interest  

$           28,701



$           28,516

Income taxes  

595



1,561









Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities:







   Investments acquired in exchange for advertising(1)

6,576



2,827

   Property and equipment acquired in exchange for advertising(1)

2,522



4,811

   Investments rights acquired in exchange for advertising

79



906

   Accrued capital expenditures

99



69

   Deferred payment for software licenses



853

   Accrued transaction cost



860

   Dividends declared, but not paid during the period

$                  —



$                  22









Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases:







Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities, included in

operating cash flows

$           10,175



$           10,988

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$             2,690



$           10,717









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







Cash and cash equivalents

$           50,505



$           83,229

Restricted cash

494



494



$           50,999



$           83,723





(1) 

Represents total advertising services provided by the Company in exchange for equity interests and property and equipment acquired during each of the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(in Thousands)





Three Months Ended 

December 31,







Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,







2021



2020



% Change



2021



2020



% Change

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions

$        21,445



$       18,765



14.3

%



$        81,792



$        70,360



16.2

%

Digital Advertising

31,605



28,408



11.3

%



116,841



96,969



20.5

%

Broadcast Advertising

57,006



61,311



(7.0)

%



214,853



201,530



6.6

%

Other

522



10





**



4,471



2,479



80.4

%

Net revenue

110,578



108,494



1.9

%



417,957



371,338



12.6

%

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Expenses

$        15,230



$       12,845



18.6

%



$        57,374



$        49,259



16.5

%

Digital Advertising expenses

22,015



19,966



10.3

%



79,894



70,581



13.2

%

Broadcast Advertising expenses

38,692



42,356



(8.7)

%



147,364



160,268



(8.1)

%

Other expenses

528



134



294.0

%



3,670



2,239



63.9

%

Direct operating expenses

76,465



75,301



1.5

%



288,302



282,347



2.1

%

Depreciation and amortization

4,552



4,814



(5.4)

%



19,098



20,107



(5.0)

%

Corporate expenses

8,546



6,161



38.7

%



24,542



26,885



(8.7)

%

Stock-based compensation

885



473



87.1

%



3,718



2,084



78.4

%

Transaction costs

(648)



29





**



4,459



2,653



68.1

%

Business realignment costs

106



450



(76.4)

%



846



3,089



(72.6)

%

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

1,818







**



1,913



109,058





**

Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets

(12)



3





**



601



83





**

    Total operating costs and expenses

91,712



87,231



5.1

%



343,479



446,306



(23.0)

%

    Operating income (loss)

18,866



21,263



(11.3)

%



74,478



(74,968)





**

Other expense (income):























Interest expense, net

10,066



7,707



30.6

%



39,846



31,420



26.8

%

Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt







**



5,997



(1,159)





**

Other expense (income), net

2,955



(167)





**



(500)



(820)



(39.0)

%

    Income (loss) from operations before tax

5,845



13,723



(57.4)

%



29,135



(104,409)





**

Income tax provision (benefit)

3,920



9,186



(57.3)

%



10,351



(23,858)





**

Net income (loss)

$          1,925



$         4,537



(57.6)

%



$        18,784



$       (80,551)





**



** not meaningful

The following table presents Net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands):



Three Months Ended 

December 31,







Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,







2021



2020



% Change



2021



2020



% Change

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions

$       21,445



$       18,765



14.3

%



$       81,792



$       70,360



16.2

%

Digital Advertising

31,605



28,408



11.3

%



116,841



96,969



20.5

%

Digital

53,050



47,173



12.5

%



198,633



167,329



18.7

%

Broadcast Advertising

57,006



61,311



(7.0)

%



214,853



201,530



6.6

%

Other

522



10





**



4,471



2,479



80.4

%

Net revenue

$     110,578



$     108,494



1.9

%



$     417,957



$     371,338



12.6

%

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income

$         6,215



$         5,920



5.0

%



$       24,418



$       21,101



15.7

%

Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income

9,590



8,442



13.6

%



36,947



26,388



40.0

%

Digital Adjusted Operating Income

15,805



14,362



10.0

%



61,365



47,489



29.2

%

Broadcast Advertising Adjusted Operating Income

18,314



18,955



(3.4)

%



67,489



41,262



63.6

%

Other Adjusted Operating Income

(6)



(124)



(95.2)

%



801



240



233.8

%

Adjusted Operating Income

$       34,113



$       33,193



2.8

%



$     129,655



$       88,991



45.7

%



** not meaningful

The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands):



 Three Months Ended

December 31,







Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,







2021



2020



% Change



2021



2020



% Change

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions

$       21,445



$       18,765



14.3

%



$       81,792



$       70,360



16.2

%

Digital Advertising

31,605



28,408



11.3

%



116,841



96,969



20.5

%

Digital

53,050



47,173



12.5

%



198,633



167,329



18.7

%

Broadcast Advertising

57,006



61,311



(7.0)

%



214,853



201,530



6.6

%

Other

522



10





**



4,471



2,479



80.4

%

Net revenue

$     110,578



$     108,494



1.9

%



$     417,957



$     371,338



12.6

%

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions political revenue







**









**

Digital Advertising political revenue







**









**

Broadcast Advertising political revenue

1,720



9,342



(81.6)

%



3,498



16,006



(78.1)

%

Other political revenue







**









**

Political revenue

$         1,720



$         9,342



(81.6)

%



$         3,498



$       16,006



(78.1)

%

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue (ex. political)

$       21,445



$       18,765



14.3

%



$       81,792



$       70,360



16.2

%

Digital Advertising net revenue (ex. political)

31,605



28,408



11.3

%



116,841



96,969



20.5

%

Digital net revenue (ex. political)

53,050



47,173



12.5

%



198,633



167,329



18.7

%

Broadcast Advertising political  net revenue (ex. political)

55,286



51,969



6.4

%



211,355



185,524



13.9

%

Other net revenue (ex. political)

522



10





**



4,471



2,479



80.4

%

Net revenue (ex. political)

$     108,858



$       99,152



9.8

%



$     414,459



$     355,332



16.6

%



** not meaningful

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended 

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income (loss)

$         1,925



$         4,537



$       18,784



$     (80,551)

Income tax provision (benefit)

3,920



9,186



10,351



(23,858)

Income (loss) from operations before income taxes

5,845



13,723



29,135



(104,409)

Transaction costs

(648)



29



4,459



2,653

Business realignment costs

106



450



846



3,089

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

1,818





1,913



109,058

Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets

(12)



3



601



83

Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt





5,997



(1,159)

Change in fair value of investment

2,792





(132)



Gain on insurance recoveries





(362)



(1,206)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes

(477)



(470)



(2,048)



(1,919)

Adjusted net income (loss) before income taxes

9,424



13,735



40,409



6,190

   Income tax provision (benefit)

6,320



9,194



14,356



1,414

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$         3,104



$         4,541



$       26,053



$         4,776

















Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share:















   Basic

$           0.19



$           0.24



$           1.55



$           0.26

   Diluted

$           0.16



$           0.16



$           1.23



$           0.17

















Weighted average shares outstanding:















     Basic

16,595



18,706



16,836



18,647

     Diluted

19,757



27,721



21,241



27,636

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (dollars in thousands):



Actual



Three Months Ended 

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income (loss)

$         1,925



$         4,537



$       18,784



$      (80,551)

Income tax provision (benefit)

3,920



9,186



10,351



(23,858)

Interest expense, net

10,066



7,707



39,846



31,420

Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt





5,997



(1,159)

Depreciation and amortization

4,552



4,814



19,098



20,107

Stock-based compensation

885



473



3,718



2,084

Transaction costs

(648)



29



4,459



2,653

Business realignment costs

106



450



846



3,089

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

1,818





1,913



109,058

Change in fair value of investment

2,792





(132)



Other (a)

151



(164)



233



(737)

Adjusted EBITDA

$       25,567



$       27,032



$     105,113



$       62,106

Political Adjusted EBITDA

(1,462)



(7,941)



(2,973)



(13,605)

Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political)

$       24,105



$       19,091



$     102,140



$       48,501

Political Adjusted EBITDA

1,462



7,941



2,973



13,605

Net cash paid for interest

(8)



(11,736)



(28,701)



(28,516)

Capital expenditures

(4,583)



(3,694)



(12,423)



(14,948)

Cash paid for taxes

39



(250)



(595)



(1,561)

Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes

$       21,015



$       11,352



$       63,394



$       17,081



(a) Other includes net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income), net.

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions



Digital

Advertising



Broadcast

Advertising



Other



Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items



Total

Operating income (loss)

$             5,940



$             9,507



$           13,227



$                 (54)



$            (9,754)



$           18,866

Depreciation and amortization

146



72



3,218



40



1,076



4,552

Corporate expenses









8,546



8,546

Stock-based compensation

129



11



63



3



679



885

Transaction costs









(648)



(648)

Business realignment costs







5



101



106

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets





1,818







1,818

Net gain on sale and retirement of assets





(12)







(12)

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$             6,215



$             9,590



$           18,314



$                   (6)



$                  —



$           34,113







Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions



Digital

Advertising



Broadcast

Advertising



Other



Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items



Total

Operating income (loss)

$             5,762



$             8,245



$           15,560



$               (191)



$            (8,113)



$           21,263

Depreciation and amortization

131



194



3,369



45



1,075



4,814

Corporate expenses









6,161



6,161

Stock-based compensation

27



3



26



2



415



473

Transaction costs









29



29

Business realignment costs







20



430



450

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets









3



3

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$             5,920



$             8,442



$           18,955



$               (124)



$                  —



$           33,193

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the year ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 (in thousands):



Year Ended December 31, 2021



Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions



Digital

Advertising



Broadcast

Advertising



Other



Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items



Total

Operating income (loss)

$           22,892



$           36,405



$           51,781



$                495



$          (37,095)



$           74,478

Depreciation and amortization

986



489



12,971



167



4,485



19,098

Corporate expenses









24,542



24,542

Stock-based compensation

540



53



318



14



2,793



3,718

Transaction costs









4,459



4,459

Business realignment costs







30



816



846

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets





1,818



95





1,913

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets





601







601

Adjusted Operating Income

$           24,418



$           36,947



$           67,489



$                801



$                  —



$         129,655







Year Ended December 31, 2020



Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions



Digital

Advertising



Broadcast

Advertising



Other



Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items



Total

Operating income (loss)

$           20,482



$           25,275



$          (80,556)



$            (1,086)



$          (39,083)



$          (74,968)

Depreciation and amortization

529



1,012



13,291



438



4,837



20,107

Corporate expenses









26,885



26,885

Stock-based compensation

90



31



114



9



1,840



2,084

Transaction costs









2,653



2,653

Business realignment costs







304



2,785



3,089

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets



70



108,413



575





109,058

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets









83



83

Adjusted Operating Income

$           21,101



$           26,388



$           41,262



$                240



$                  —



$           88,991

 

