PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"Townsquare's strong performance continued in the third quarter of 2021, highlighted by robust year-over-year net revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and net income growth.  Adjusted EBITDA surpassed 2019 levels for the fourth consecutive quarter, and net revenue was at 99% of 2019 levels.  In the third quarter of 2021, net revenue increased +17% year over year (-1% vs. Q3 2019),  Adjusted EBITDA increased +67% year over year (+4% vs. Q3 2019), and net income increased $11.6 million year over year (+77% vs. Q3 2019)," commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc. "As a Digital First Company with approximately 47% of total net revenue (excluding political) coming from our digital platform and solutions, we continue to separate ourselves from the local competition.  In the third quarter, total digital revenue increased +20% year over year (+29% vs. Q3 2019), and we expect double-digit digital net revenue growth to continue, fueling the growth of our digital platform from $188 million of revenue (on a trailing twelve-month basis as of September 30, 2021) to $250 million in just three short years.  Our digital revenue growth, combined with strong profit growth, allowed us to reduce net leverage to 4.9x as of September 30th, a meaningful reduction of 2.9x year over year."

Mr. Wilson added, "I am incredibly proud of the Townsquare Team and the results we have delivered to date, which sets us up to noticeably exceed 2019's Adjusted EBITDA in FY 2021, marking a record profit level for our Company.  Although COVID is far from over, we have been able to achieve our revenue and EBITDA targets faster than we had initially planned for while gaining market share. As such, we are quickly moving towards our ultimate goal of being the number one local media company in each of our 67 markets."

Third Quarter Highlights*

  • As compared to the third quarter of 2020:
    • Net revenue increased 16.7%, and 21.8% excluding political revenue
    • Net income increased $11.6 million to $12.9 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased 66.5%
    • Digital net revenue increased 20.2%
    • Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased 16.2% to $21.1 million
    • Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income increased 12.6% to $6.2 million
    • Advertising net revenue increased 13.3%, and 19.5% excluding political revenue
    • Live Events net revenue increased $2.7 million
  • Net revenue achieved 98.9% of Q3 2019 levels, and 99.6% excluding Live Events
  • Diluted income per share was $0.64, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.54
  • Townsquare Interactive added approximately 1,000 net subscribers

Year to Date Highlights*

  • As compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020:
    • Net revenue increased 16.9%, and 19.3% excluding political revenue
    • Net income increased $101.9 million to $16.9 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased 126.8%
    • Digital net revenue increased 22.7%
    • Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased 17.0% to $60.3 million
    • Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income increased 19.9% to $18.2 million
    • Advertising net revenue increased 16.4%, and 19.4% excluding political revenue
    • Live Events net revenue increased 59.9%
  • Net revenue achieved 96.3% of September YTD 2019 levels, and 99.7% excluding Live Events
  • Generated Cash Flows from Operations of $38.2 million
  • Issued $550.0 million of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2026
  • Completed the repurchase of 100% of Oaktree Capital's equity interest in the Company for $6.40 per security, representing a 19% discount to the pre-announcement share price (39% as of the March 9, 2021 closing date)
  • Townsquare Interactive added approximately 3,200 net subscribers

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures.

Guidance

Based on the Company's third quarter results and its outlook for the remainder of 2021, Townsquare is updating its net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2021 as follows:

  • For the full year 2021, net revenue is expected to be at least $415 million (96% of 2019 net revenue, and 99% excluding Live Events net revenue), which is an increase of $5 million from previous guidance
  • For the full year 2021, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $104 million and $105 million (102% to 103% of 2019 Adjusted EBITDA), which is an increase of $2 million to $3 million from previous guidance

Segment Reporting

We have three reportable operating segments, Townsquare Interactive, our digital marketing solutions subscription business, Advertising, which includes broadcast and digital advertising products and solutions, and Live Events, which is comprised of the Company's live events, including concerts, expositions and other experiential events.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Compared to the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased $15.9 million, or 16.7%, to $111.3 million, as compared to $95.4 million in the same period last year. Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased $2.9 million, or 16.2%, to $21.1 million, Advertising net revenue increased $10.3 million, or 13.3%, to $87.4 million, and Live Events net revenue increased $2.7 million to $2.7 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, net revenue increased $19.8 million, or 21.8%, to $110.7 million, and Advertising net revenue increased $14.2 million, or 19.5%, to $86.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased $11.6 million, or 66.5%, to $29.2 million, as compared to $17.5 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $14.9 million, or 108.9%, to $28.7 million, as compared to $13.7 million in the same period last year.

Net Income

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased $11.6 million to $12.9 million, as compared to $1.3 million in the same period last year.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Compared to the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, increased $44.5 million or 16.9%, to $307.4 million, as compared to $262.8 million in the same period last year. Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased $8.8 million, or 17.0%, to $60.3 million, Advertising net revenue increased $34.3 million, or 16.4%, to $243.1 million, and Live Events net revenue increased $1.5 million, or 59.9%, to $3.9 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, net revenue increased $49.4 million, or 19.3%, to $305.6 million, and Advertising net revenue increased $39.2 million, or 19.4%, to $241.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, increased $44.5 million, or 126.8%, to $79.5 million, as compared to $35.1 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $48.6 million, or 165.3%, to $78.0 million, as compared to $29.4 million in the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, increased $101.9 million to $16.9 million, as compared to a net loss of $85.1 million in the same period last year. Net loss in 2020 was primarily driven by approximately $109.1 million of non-cash impairment charges, primarily related to our FCC licenses.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2021, we had a total of $31.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and $550.0 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 5.2x and 4.9x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 of $106.6 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of October 29, 2021, of our outstanding common stock, and securities convertible into common stock, excluding options issued under our 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Security



Number Outstanding



Description

Class A common stock



12,463,545





One vote per share.

Class B common stock



815,296





10 votes per share.1

Class C common stock



3,461,341





No votes.1

Warrants



10,622





Each warrant is exercisable for one share of Class A common stock, at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share. The aggregate exercise price for all warrants currently outstanding is $1.2

Total



16,750,804







1 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

2 The warrants are fully vested and exercisable for shares of Class A common stock, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

Conference Call

Townsquare Media, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss certain third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13723560. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com

A replay of the conference call will be available through November 9, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13723560. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Townsquare Media, Inc. 

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing websites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 25,950 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms. By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. Risks and uncertainties that could have a material impact on our business and financial results include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions in the United States, or in the specific markets in which we currently do business, industry conditions, legislative or regulatory requirements, the continuation or worsening of the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, its scope, duration and impact on our business, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on our clients and customers, the success of our mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our performance in any recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of financial and credit markets, our ability to comply with the covenants and obligations under our outstanding debt, including meeting required payments of principal and interest, our ability to access debt or equity capital on attractive terms or at all, potential downgrades to our credit ratings, and certain other events, including future disease outbreaks and pandemics. See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2021, for a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Townsquare Media, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating income before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, business realignment costs, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, change in fair value of investment, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. We define Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) as Adjusted EBITDA less political net revenue, net of a fifteen percent deduction to account for estimated national representative firm fees, music licensing fees and sales commissions expense. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the deduction of transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, change in fair value of investment, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt, gain on insurance recoveries and net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes.  Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define Net Leverage as our total outstanding indebtedness, net of our total cash balance as of September 30, 2021, divided by our Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to or superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

We use Adjusted Operating Income to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, and to facilitate year over year comparisons, by backing out the impact of political revenue which varies depending on the election cycle and may be unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We use Net Leverage to measure the Company's ability to handle its debt burden. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs, certain impairments, and net income (loss) from discontinued operations. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our board of directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Net Leverage when determining discretionary bonuses.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in Thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)





September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







   Cash and cash equivalents

$

31,289





$

83,229



Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,296 and $7,051, respectively

57,918





58,634



   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,601





12,428



Total current assets  

99,808





154,291



Property and equipment, net

106,117





111,871



Intangible assets, net

280,211





281,160



Goodwill

157,947





157,947



Investments

20,871





11,501



Operating lease right-of-use-assets

44,646





48,290



Other assets

1,502





2,948



Restricted cash

494





494



Total assets  

$

711,596





$

768,502



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







  Accounts payable

$

10,517





$

9,056



  Deferred revenue

8,824





8,847



  Accrued compensation and benefits

11,304





12,462



  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

20,392





21,524



  Operating lease liabilities, current

7,405





7,517



  Accrued interest

6,301





6,350



Total current liabilities

64,743





65,756



Long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs of $9,081 and $2,369, respectively

540,919





543,428



Deferred tax liability

16,396





10,326



Operating lease liability, net of current portion

40,369





44,661



Other long-term liabilities

3,357





3,576



Total liabilities  

665,784





667,747



Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 12,440,045 and 14,436,065 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

124





144



Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 815,296 and 2,966,669 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

8





30



Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,461,341 and 1,636,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

35





17



   Total common stock

167





191



   Additional paid-in capital

300,879





369,672



   Accumulated deficit

(258,083)





(272,602)



   Non-controlling interest  

2,849





3,494



Total stockholders' equity  

45,812





100,755



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity  

$

711,596





$

768,502



 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended September

30,



Nine Months Ended September

30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net revenue

$

111,280





$

95,356





$

307,379





$

262,844



Operating costs and expenses:















Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation

75,719





71,088





211,837





207,046



Depreciation and amortization

4,821





5,248





14,546





15,293



Corporate expenses

6,410





6,764





15,996





20,724



Stock-based compensation

877





430





2,833





1,611



Transaction costs

2





384





5,107





2,624



Business realignment costs

484





472





740





2,639



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets





1,343





95





109,058



Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets

(14)





92





613





80



    Total operating costs and expenses

88,299





85,821





251,767





359,075



    Operating income (loss)

22,981





9,535





55,612





(96,231)



Other expense (income):















Interest expense, net

9,816





7,692





29,780





23,713



Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt









5,997





(1,159)



Other (income) expense, net

(3,078)





81





(3,455)





(653)



    Income (loss) from operations before tax

16,243





1,762





23,290





(118,132)



Income tax provision (benefit)

3,349





451





6,431





(33,044)



Net income (loss)

$

12,894





$

1,311





$

16,859





$

(85,088)



















Net income (loss) attributable to:















     Controlling interests

$

12,405





$

795





$

15,288





$

(86,537)



     Non-controlling interests

$

489





$

516





$

1,571





$

1,449



















Basic income (loss) per share:















    Attributable to common shares

$

0.75





$

0.03





$

0.79





$

(4.68)



    Attributable to participating shares

$

0.75





$

0.03





$

0.79





$

0.08



















Diluted income (loss) per share:

$

0.64





$

0.03





$

0.71





$

(4.68)



















Weighted average shares outstanding:















     Basic attributable to common shares

16,386





18,683





16,917





18,627



     Basic attributable to participating shares

88





8,978





2,333





8,978



     Diluted

19,384





27,688





21,657





27,605



Cash dividend declared per share

$





$





$





$

0.075



 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in Thousands)

(unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$

16,859





$

(85,088)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







     Depreciation and amortization

14,546





15,293



     Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,129





1,173



     Non-cash lease income

(106)





(178)



     Net deferred taxes and other

6,070





(33,403)



     Provision for doubtful accounts

1,718





3,470



     Stock-based compensation expense

2,833





1,611



     Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt

5,997





(1,159)



     Write-off of deferred financing costs





79



     Trade activity, net

(9,994)





(6,550)



     Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

95





109,058



     Net loss on sale and retirement of assets

613





80



     Gain on insurance recoveries

(362)





(1,206)



     Gain on lease settlement

(233)







     Gain on sale of investments

(446)







     Gain on sale of investment and investment related transaction

(2,924)







     Other

289





6



Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:







   Accounts receivable

(1,148)





9,397



   Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,259





(2,032)



   Accounts payable

1,409





(3,103)



   Accrued expenses

(569)





10,538



   Accrued interest

(49)





6,204



   Other long-term liabilities

(789)





(352)



Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 

38,197





23,838



Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations 

(33)





(390)



Net cash provided by operating activities

38,164





23,448



Cash flows from investing activities:







   Purchase of property and equipment

(7,840)





(11,254)



   Purchase of investments

(278)





(400)



   Proceeds from insurance recoveries

362





1,313



   Proceeds from sale of investments and investment related transactions

716







   Proceeds from sale of assets

955





212



Net cash used in investing activities

(6,085)





(10,129)



Cash flows from financing activities:







   Repayment of term loans

(272,381)





(9,951)



Repurchase of 2023 Notes

(273,416)





(3,573)



Proceeds from the issuance of 2026 Notes

550,000







Prepayment fee on 2023 Notes

(4,443)







   Deferred financing cost

(9,027)







   Repurchase of Oaktree securities

(80,394)







   Transaction costs related to Oaktree securities repurchase

(1,556)







   Borrowings under the revolving credit facility





50,000



Repayment of borrowings under the revolving credit facility





(50,000)



Dividend payments

(60)





(4,201)



   Proceeds from stock options exercised

10,931





49



   Repurchase of stock

(1,400)







   Cash distribution to non-controlling interests

(2,216)





(1,164)



   Repayments of capitalized obligations

(57)





(34)



      Net cash used in financing activities

(84,019)





(18,874)



  Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:







      Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(51,940)





(5,555)



      Beginning of period

83,723





85,161



      End of period

$

31,783





$

79,606



 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

(in Thousands)

(unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September

30,



2021



2020

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:







   Cash payments:







Interest  

$

28,693





$

16,780



Income taxes  

634





1,311











Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities:







  Dividends declared, but not paid during the period

$





$

22



  Investments acquired in exchange for advertising(1)

6,438





2,300



  Property and equipment acquired in exchange for advertising(1)

1,945





3,648



  Accrued capital expenditures

120





826



  Accrued transaction cost

150







Deferred payment for software licenses





853











Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases:







Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities, included in operating cash flows

$

7,695





$

8,236



Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$

2,246





$

9,416











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







Cash and cash equivalents

$

31,289





$

79,112



Restricted cash

494





494





$

31,783





$

79,606





(1)  Represents total advertising services to be provided by the Company in exchange for equity interests and property and equipment acquired during each of the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. As the advertising services are performed, revenue related to the services provided is reflected as a component of Trade activity, net within net cash provided by operating activities. As of September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, $0.1 million and $1.2 million, respectively, in advertising services remained to be provided in future periods in exchange for equity interests that were acquired during each of the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. Refer to Note 6, Investments, in the accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information related to our investments.

 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(in Thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended 

September 30,







Nine Months Ended 

September 30,







2021



2020



% Change



2021



2020



% Change

Advertising net revenue

$

87,402





$

77,109





13.3

%



$

243,083





$

208,780





16.4

%

Townsquare Interactive net revenue

21,130





18,181





16.2

%



60,347





51,595





17.0

%

Live Events net revenue

2,748





66





**





3,949





2,469





59.9

%

Net revenue

111,280





95,356





16.7

%



307,379





262,844





16.9

%

Advertising direct operating expenses

58,381





58,235





0.3

%



166,551





168,527





(1.2)

%

Townsquare Interactive direct operating expenses

14,954





12,694





17.8

%



42,144





36,414





15.7

%

Live Events direct operating expenses

2,384





159





**





3,142





2,105





49.3

%

Direct operating expenses

75,719





71,088





6.5

%



211,837





207,046





2.3

%

Depreciation and amortization

4,821





5,248





(8.1)

%



14,546





15,293





(4.9)

%

Corporate expenses

6,410





6,764





(5.2)

%



15,996





20,724





(22.8)

%

Stock-based compensation

877





430





104.0

%



2,833





1,611





75.9

%

Transaction costs

2





384





(99.5)

%



5,107





2,624





94.6

%

Business realignment costs

484





472





2.5

%



740





2,639





(72.0)

%

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets





1,343





(100.0)

%



95





109,058





**



Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets

(14)





92





**





613





80





**



    Total operating costs and expenses

88,299





85,821





2.9

%



251,767





359,075





(29.9)

%

    Operating income (loss)

22,981





9,535





141.0

%



55,612





(96,231)





**



Other expense (income):























Interest expense, net

9,816





7,692





27.6

%



29,780





23,713





25.6

%

Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt









**





5,997





(1,159)





**



Other (income) expense, net

(3,078)





81





**





(3,455)





(653)





429.1

%

    Income (loss) from operations before tax

16,243





1,762





**





23,290





(118,132)





**



Income tax provision (benefit)

3,349





451





**





6,431





(33,044)





**



Net income (loss)

$

12,894





$

1,311





**





$

16,859





$

(85,088)





**





** not meaningful

The following table presents Net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands):



Three Months Ended 

September 30,







Nine Months Ended 

September 30,







(Unaudited)



2021



2020



%Change



2021



2020



%Change

Advertising net revenue

$

87,402





$

77,109





13.3

%



$

243,083





$

208,780





16.4

%

Townsquare Interactive net revenue

21,130





18,181





16.2

%



60,347





51,595





17.0

%

Live Events net revenue

2,748





66





**





3,949





2,469





59.9

%

Net revenue

$

111,280





$

95,356





16.7

%



$

307,379





$

262,844





16.9

%

Advertising Adjusted Operating Income

29,021





18,874





53.8

%



76,532





40,253





90.1

%

Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income

6,176





5,487





12.6

%



18,203





15,181





19.9

%

Live Events Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

364





(93)





**





807





364





121.7

%

Adjusted Operating Income

$

35,561





$

24,268





46.5

%



$

95,542





$

55,798





71.2

%



** not meaningful

The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands):



Three Months Ended 

September 30,







Nine Months Ended 

September 30,







(Unaudited)



2021



2020



%Change



2021



2020



%Change

Advertising net revenue

$

87,402





$

77,109





13.3

%



$

243,083





$

208,780





16.4

%

Townsquare Interactive net revenue

21,130





18,181





16.2

%



60,347





51,595





17.0

%

Live Events net revenue

2,748





66





**





3,949





2,469





59.9

%

Net revenue

$

111,280





$

95,356





16.7

%



$

307,379





$

262,844





16.9

%

Advertising political revenue

575





4,450





(87.1)

%



1,778





6,664





(73.3)

%

Townsquare Interactive political revenue























Live Events political revenue























Political revenue

$

575





$

4,450





(87.1)

%



$

1,778





$

6,664





(73.3)

%

Advertising net revenue (ex. political)

86,827





72,659





19.5

%



$

241,305





$

202,116





19.4

%

Townsquare Interactive net revenue (ex. political)

21,130





18,181





16.2

%



60,347





51,595





17.0

%

Live Events net revenue (ex. political)

2,748





66





**





3,949





2,469





59.9

%

Net revenue (ex. political)

$

110,705





$

90,906





21.8

%



$

305,601





$

256,180





19.3

%



** not meaningful

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended 

September 30,



Nine Months Ended 

September 30,



(Unaudited)



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income (loss)

$

12,894





$

1,311





$

16,859





$

(85,088)



Income tax provision (benefit)

3,349





451





6,431





(33,044)



Income (loss) from operations before income taxes

16,243





1,762





23,290





(118,132)



Transaction costs

2





384





5,107





2,624



Business realignment costs

484





472





740





2,639



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets





1,343





95





109,058



Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets

(14)





92





613





80



Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt









5,997





(1,159)



Change in fair value of investment

(2,924)









(2,924)







Gain on insurance recoveries

(137)





(141)





(362)





(1,206)



Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes

(489)





(516)





(1,571)





(1,449)



Adjusted net income (loss) before income taxes

13,165





3,396





30,985





(7,545)



   Income tax provision (benefit)

2,714





869





8,556





(2,110)



Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$

10,451





$

2,527





$

22,429





$

(5,435)



















Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share:















   Basic

$

0.64





$

0.14





$

1.33





$

(0.29)



   Diluted

$

0.54





$

0.09





$

1.04





$

(0.29)



















Weighted average shares outstanding:















     Basic

16,386





18,683





16,917





18,627



     Diluted

19,384





27,668





21,657





27,605



The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020, respectively (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended 

September 30,



Nine Months Ended 

September 30,



(Unaudited)



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income (loss)

$

12,894





$

1,311





$

16,859





$

(85,088)



Income tax provision (benefit)

3,349





451





6,431





(33,044)



Interest expense, net

9,816





7,692





29,780





23,713



Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt









5,997





(1,159)



Depreciation and amortization

4,821





5,248





14,546





15,293



Stock-based compensation

877





430





2,833





1,611



Transaction costs

2





384





5,107





2,624



Business realignment costs

484





472





740





2,639



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets





1,343





95





109,058



Change in fair value of investment

(2,924)









(2,924)







Other (a)

(168)





173





82





(573)



Adjusted EBITDA

$

29,151





$

17,504





$

79,546





$

35,074



Political Adjusted EBITDA

(489)





(3,783)





(1,511)





(5,664)



Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political)

$

28,662





$

13,721





$

78,035





$

29,410



Political Adjusted EBITDA

489





3,783





1,511





5,664



Net cash paid for interest

(21,542)





(1,034)





(28,693)





(16,780)



Capital expenditures

(3,001)





(2,911)





(7,840)





(11,254)



Cash paid for taxes

(150)





(867)





(634)





(1,311)



Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes

$

4,458





$

12,692





$

42,379





$

5,729





(a) Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other income, net.

The following table reconciles net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA on a quarterly basis for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended



Twelve

Months

Ended



(Unaudited)



December 31,

2020



March 31, 2

021



June 30,

2021



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2021

Net income (loss)

$

4,537





$

(6,109)





$

10,074





$

12,894





$

21,396



Income tax provision (benefit)

9,186





(895)





3,977





3,349





15,617



  Interest expense, net

7,707





10,155





9,809





9,816





37,487



  Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt





5,997













5,997



  Depreciation and amortization

4,814





4,729





4,996





4,821





19,360



  Stock-based compensation

473





1,062





894





877





3,306



  Transaction costs

29





4,715





390





2





5,136



  Business realignment costs

450





190





66





484





1,190



  Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets









95









95



  Change in fair value of investment













(2,924)





(2,924)



  Other (a)

(164)





256





(6)





(168)





(82)



Adjusted EBITDA

$

27,032





$

20,100





$

30,295





$

29,151





$

106,578





(a) Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other income, net.

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) by segment for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



(Unaudited)



Advertising



Townsquare

Interactive



Live Events



Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items



Total

Operating income (loss)

$

25,640





$

5,905





$

314





$

(8,878)





$

22,981



Depreciation and amortization

3,306





143





41





1,331





4,821



Corporate expenses













6,410





6,410



Stock-based compensation

75





128





2





672





877



Transaction costs













2





2



Business realignment costs









7





477





484



Net gain on sale and retirement of assets













(14)





(14)



Adjusted Operating Income

$

29,021





$

6,176





$

364





$





$

35,561









Three Months Ended September 30, 2020



(Unaudited)



Advertising



Townsquare

Interactive



Live Events



Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items



Total

Operating income (loss)

$

14,213





$

5,340





$

(1,082)





$

(8,936)





$

9,535



Depreciation and amortization

3,856





131





128





1,133





5,248



Corporate expenses













6,764





6,764



Stock-based compensation

37





16





2





375





430



Transaction costs













384





384



Business realignment costs









284





188





472



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

768









575









1,343



Net loss on sale and retirement of assets













92





92



Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$

18,874





$

5,487





$

(93)





$





$

24,268



The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020 (in thousands):



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021



(Unaudited)



Advertising



Townsquare

Interactive



Live Events



Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items



Total

Operating income (loss)

$

66,065





$

16,952





$

644





$

(28,049)





$

55,612



Depreciation and amortization

10,170





840





127





3,409





14,546



Corporate expenses













15,996





15,996



Stock-based compensation

297





411





11





2,114





2,833



Transaction costs













5,107





5,107



Business realignment costs









25





715





740



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets













95





95



Net loss on sale and retirement of assets













613





613



Adjusted Operating Income

$

76,532





$

18,203





$

807





$





$

95,542









Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020



(Unaudited)



Advertising



Townsquare

Interactive



Live Events



Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items



Total

Operating (loss) income

$

(79,086)





$

14,720





$

(895)





$

(30,970)





$

(96,231)



Depreciation and amortization

10,740





398





393





3,762





15,293



Corporate expenses













20,724





20,724



Stock-based compensation

116





63





7





1,425





1,611



Transaction costs













2,624





2,624



Business realignment costs









284





2,355





2,639



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

108,483









575









109,058



Net loss on sale and retirement of assets













80





80



Adjusted Operating Income

$

40,253





$

15,181





$

364





$





$

55,798



 

