-- Toyota is the number one retail brand for the 9th consecutive year -- Number one manufacturer of alternative vehicle sales for the 21st consecutive year -- 2020 total hybrid sales up nearly 23 percent; Toyota division hybrid sales double -- Camry best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for 19th consecutive year -- RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 4th consecutive year -- Tacoma best-selling small pickup for 16th consecutive year -- Lexus GX posts yearly sales gain of nearly 10 percent