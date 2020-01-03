Toyota_Corp_Red_Logo.jpg

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December 2019 sales of 207,373 vehicles, a decrease of 6.1 percent on a volume basis and down 2.4 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus December 2018.

For the year, TMNA reported sales of 2,383,349 vehicles, a 1.8 percent decrease on a volume and DSR basis.

Toyota division posted December sales of 172,048 units, down 7.2 percent on a volume basis and 3.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota division reported sales of 2,085,235 vehicles, down 2.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

"2019 was a strong year for Toyota. We retained our number one spot in hybrid, passenger car, SUV, small truck and retail sales," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. "But we're not stopping there. We're preparing for an even better year in 2020 as we debut new vehicles and continue to dominate the hybrid and mobility space."

Lexus division posted December sales of 35,325 vehicles, down 0.6 percent on a volume basis and up 3.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus reported sales of 298,114 vehicles, down 0.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

"Lexus had a good showing in 2019 with support from exponential growth in hybrid sales, and the launch of five new and updated vehicles including RX, GX, UX, RC F and RC F Track Edition," said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus Division. "To kickoff 2020, we are excited to auction a one-of-a-kind LC 500 Convertible on January 17 at the Barrett-Jackson auction, benefiting the Bob Woodruff Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America."

December 2019 and Year-End Highlights

Toyota Division:

  • RAV4 2019 sales marked an all-time best ever year; sales up 6.8 percent in December, a 4.9 percent increase for the year, led by RAV4 Hybrid finishing 2019 up 92.3 percent
  • Corolla sales increased 0.4 percent for the year; led by the Corolla Hatchback which finished up 5.2 percent, a best-ever year
  • Tacoma sales up 1.3 percent in 2019; marking a best-ever year
  • Land Cruiser sales up 101.1 percent in December; finishing the year up 9.7 percent
  • Total Toyota division SUV sales up 0.8 percent for the year
  • Total Toyota division hybrid sales up 56.7 percent in December; finishing up 26.3 percent for the year

Lexus Division:

  • RC sales increased 25.5 percent in December; finishing up 36.7 percent in 2019
  • ES sales up 5.9 percent for the year; led by ES Hybrid, which finished the year up 72.8 percent
  • UX sales increased 326.7 percent in December, with total 2019 sales of 16,725
  • NXh marked its best-ever year; up 6.4 percent
  • RX sales up 6.4 percent in December; RXh finished the year up 2.9 percent
  • LX sales increased 165.1 percent in December
  • Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 6.8 percent for December; total sales for 2019 up 5.6 percent, marking a best-ever year
  • Total Lexus division hybrid sales up 29.6 percent in December; finishing up 43.1 percent for the year, marking a best-ever December and year

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

December 2019


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     











2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

207,373

220,910

-2.4

-6.1

2,383,349

2,426,673

-1.8

-1.8

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV

172,048

185,386

-3.5

-7.2

2,085,235

2,128,363

-2.0

-2.0

TOTAL LEXUS

35,325

35,524

3.4

-0.6

298,114

298,310

-0.1

-0.1

YARIS

932

1,252

-22.6

-25.6

21,916

27,210

-19.5

-19.5

tC

0

0

0.0

0.0

0

2

-100.0

-100.0

COROLLA

23,742

25,439

-2.9

-6.7

304,850

303,732

0.4

0.4

SUPRA

404

0

0

0

2,884

0

0

0.0

86 (INCL FR-S)

276

295

-2.7

-6.4

3,398

4,146

-18.0

-18.0

MIRAI

66

232

-70.4

-71.6

1,502

1,700

-11.6

-11.6

AVALON

1,844

2,538

-24.4

-27.3

27,767

33,581

-17.3

-17.3

PRIUS

6,058

6,351

-0.8

-4.6

69,718

87,590

-20.4

-20.4

CAMRY

26,309

29,093

-6.0

-9.6

336,978

343,439

-1.9

-1.9

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

59,632

65,202

-4.9

-8.5

769,014

801,403

-4.0

-4

CT

0

0

0

0

0

4

-100.0

-100.0

IS

1,171

2,193

-44.5

-46.6

14,920

22,927

-34.9

-34.9

RC

428

341

30.5

25.5

4,591

3,358

36.7

36.7

ES

5,025

5,385

-3.0

-6.7

51,336

48,484

5.9

5.9

GS

265

587

-53.0

-54.9

3,378

6,604

-48.8

-48.8

LS

583

893

-32.1

-34.7

5,528

9,302

-40.6

-40.6

LC

114

152

-22.0

-25.0

1,219

1,979

-38.4

-38.4

LFA

0

0

0

0

3

2

50

50

TOTAL LEXUS CAR

7,586

9,551

-17.4

-20.6

80,975

92,660

-12.6

-12.6

TOTAL TMNA CAR

67,218

74,753

-6.5

-10.1

849,989

894,063

-4.9

-4.9

SIENNA

5,176

6,719

-19.9

-23.0

73,585

87,671

-16.1

-16.1

C-HR

3,303

4,297

-20.1

-23.1

48,930

49,642

-1.4

-1.4

RAV4

41,282

38,669

11.0

6.8

448,071

427,170

4.9

4.9

FJ CRUISER

0

0

0

0

1

3

-66.7

-66.7

VENZA

0

8

-100

-100

9

9

0

0

HIGHLANDER

20,449

23,125

-8.0

-11.6

239,438

244,511

-2.1

-2.1

4RUNNER

11,529

13,309

-9.9

-13.4

131,888

139,694

-5.6

-5.6

SEQUOIA

876

1,131

-19.4

-22.5

10,289

11,121

-7.5

-7.5

LAND CRUISER

360

179

109.2

101.1

3,536

3,222

9.7

9.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

77,799

80,718

0.2

-3.6

882,162

875,372

0.8

0.8

TACOMA

20,727

21,531

0.1

-3.7

248,801

245,659

1.3

1.3

TUNDRA

8,714

11,216

-19.2

-22.3

111,673

118,258

-5.6

-5.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

29,441

32,747

-6.5

-10.1

360,474

363,917

-0.9

-0.9

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

112,416

120,184

-2.7

-6.5

1,316,221

1,326,960

-0.8

-0.8

UX

1,933

453

343.8

326.7

16,725

453

3592.1

3592.1

NX

7,955

8,764

-5.6

-9.2

58,715

62,079

-5.4

-5.4

RX

14,069

13,222

10.7

6.4

111,036

111,641

-0.5

-0.5

GX

3,220

3,322

0.8

-3.1

25,945

26,724

-2.9

-2.9

LX

562

212

175.7

165.1

4,718

4,753

-0.7

-0.7

TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK

27,739

25,973

11.1

6.8

217,139

205,650

5.6

5.6

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

140,155

146,157

-0.3

-4.1

1,533,360

1,532,610

0

0

Selling Days

25

26



307

307



DSR = Daily Selling Rate


















*NA Built Vehicles 

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY                                                              

December 2019


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --











2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

COROLLA

13,451

23,791

-41.2

-43.5

154,355

280,884

-45.0

-45.0

CAMRY

26,308

28,892

-5.3

-8.9

336,392

327,883

2.6

2.6

AVALON

1,844

2,538

-24.4

-27.3

27,767

33,581

-17.3

-17.3

YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)

241

1,154

-78.3

-79.1

19,730

25,270

-21.9

-21.9

YARIS HB

685

0

0.0

0.0

1,817

0

0.0

0.0

RAV4

30,148

14,901

110.4

102.3

256,458

174,090

47.3

47.3

VENZA

0

8

-100.0

-100.0

9

9

0.0

0.0

HIGHLANDER

20,449

23,124

-8.0

-11.6

239,437

244,510

-2.1

-2.1

SIENNA

5,176

6,719

-19.9

-23.0

73,585

87,671

-16.1

-16.1

SEQUOIA

876

1,131

-19.4

-22.5

10,289

11,121

-7.5

-7.5

TACOMA

20,727

21,531

0.1

-3.7

248,801

245,659

1.3

1.3

TUNDRA

8,714

11,216

-19.2

-22.3

111,673

118,258

-5.6

-5.6

ES

4,824

4,224

18.8

14.2

45,099

41,199

9.5

9.5

RX

12,260

9,954

28.1

23.2

94,210

83,243

13.2

13.2

TOTAL

145,703

149,183

1.6

-2.3

1,619,622

1,673,378

-3.2

-3.2

N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL

70.3%

67.5%



68.0%

69.0%



TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR

17,103

8,827

101.5

93.8

228,953

133,785

71.1

71.1

LEXUS IMPORT CAR

2,762

5,327

-46.1

-48.2

35,876

51,461

-30.3

-30.3

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS

42,529

56,375

-21.5

-24.6

540,061

667,618

-19.1

-19.1

LEXUS NA BUILT CARS

4,824

4,224

18.8

14.2

45,099

41,199

9.5

9.5

TOTAL TMNA CARS

67,218

74,753

-6.5

-10.1

849,989

894,063

-4.9

-4.9

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK

26,326

41,554

-34.1

-36.6

375,969

445,642

-15.6

-15.6

LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK

15,479

16,019

0.5

-3.4

122,929

122,407

0.4

0.4

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK

86,090

78,630

13.9

9.5

940,252

881,318

6.7

6.7

LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK

12,260

9,954

28.1

23.2

94,210

83,243

13.2

13.2

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

140,155

146,157

-0.3

-4.1

1,533,360

1,532,610

0.0

0.0

Selling Days

25

26



307

307































TOYOTA  U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY                                                       

December 2019


-- CURRENT MONTH --


-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  


2019

2018

DSR %

VOL%

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

6,058

6,351

-0.8%

-4.6%

69,718

87,590

-20.4%

-20.4%

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

1,545

0

0.0%

0.0%

16,301

0

0.0%

0.0%

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

2,247

2,253

3.7%

-0.3%

26,043

22,914

13.7%

13.7%

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

571

744

-20.2%

-23.2%

6,552

8,009

-18.2%

-18.2%

TOYOTA MIRAI

66

232

-70.4%

-71.6%

1,502

1,700

-11.7%

-11.7%

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

1,796

1,487

25.6%

20.8%

18,248

14,513

25.7%

25.7%

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

10,127

3,236

225.5%

213.0%

92,525

48,124

92.3%

92.3%

LEXUS ES HYBRID

1,054

447

145.2%

135.8%

9,073

5,252

72.8%

72.8%

LEXUS GS HYBRID

0

3

-100.0%

-100.0%

7

40

-82.5%

-82.5%

LEXUS UX HYBRID

1089

66

1616.0%

1550.0%

8,603

66

12935.0%

12935.0%

LEXUS NX HYBRID

1230

1367

-6.4%

-10.0%

9,638

9,062

6.4%

6.4%

LEXUS RX HYBRID

1,907

2,179

-9.0%

-12.5%

16,116

15,656

2.9%

2.9%

LEXUS LS HYBRID

20

22

-5.5%

-9.1%

187

321

-41.7%

-41.7%

LEXUS LC HYBRID

3

8

-61.0%

-62.5%

37

102

-63.7%

-63.7%

LEXUS CT HYBRID

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

4

-100.0%

-100.0%

TOTAL TMNA HYBRID

27,713

18,395

56.7%

50.7%

274,550

213,354

28.7%

28.7%










TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID

22,410

14,303

63.0%

56.7%

230,889

182,851

26.3%

26.3%

TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID

5,303

4,092

34.8%

29.6%

43,661

30,503

43.1%

43.1%

 