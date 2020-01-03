- RAV4 2019 sales mark all-time best ever; up 4.9 percent, led by RAV4 Hybrid posting increase of 92.3 percent - Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 5.6 percent; marking a best-ever year - Total hybrid sales up 28.7 percent in 2019; Toyota division sales hybrid up 26.3 percent and Lexus division up 43.1 percent