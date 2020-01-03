PLANO, Texas, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December 2019 sales of 207,373 vehicles, a decrease of 6.1 percent on a volume basis and down 2.4 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus December 2018.
For the year, TMNA reported sales of 2,383,349 vehicles, a 1.8 percent decrease on a volume and DSR basis.
Toyota division posted December sales of 172,048 units, down 7.2 percent on a volume basis and 3.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota division reported sales of 2,085,235 vehicles, down 2.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
"2019 was a strong year for Toyota. We retained our number one spot in hybrid, passenger car, SUV, small truck and retail sales," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. "But we're not stopping there. We're preparing for an even better year in 2020 as we debut new vehicles and continue to dominate the hybrid and mobility space."
Lexus division posted December sales of 35,325 vehicles, down 0.6 percent on a volume basis and up 3.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus reported sales of 298,114 vehicles, down 0.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
"Lexus had a good showing in 2019 with support from exponential growth in hybrid sales, and the launch of five new and updated vehicles including RX, GX, UX, RC F and RC F Track Edition," said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus Division. "To kickoff 2020, we are excited to auction a one-of-a-kind LC 500 Convertible on January 17 at the Barrett-Jackson auction, benefiting the Bob Woodruff Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America."
December 2019 and Year-End Highlights
Toyota Division:
- RAV4 2019 sales marked an all-time best ever year; sales up 6.8 percent in December, a 4.9 percent increase for the year, led by RAV4 Hybrid finishing 2019 up 92.3 percent
- Corolla sales increased 0.4 percent for the year; led by the Corolla Hatchback which finished up 5.2 percent, a best-ever year
- Tacoma sales up 1.3 percent in 2019; marking a best-ever year
- Land Cruiser sales up 101.1 percent in December; finishing the year up 9.7 percent
- Total Toyota division SUV sales up 0.8 percent for the year
- Total Toyota division hybrid sales up 56.7 percent in December; finishing up 26.3 percent for the year
Lexus Division:
- RC sales increased 25.5 percent in December; finishing up 36.7 percent in 2019
- ES sales up 5.9 percent for the year; led by ES Hybrid, which finished the year up 72.8 percent
- UX sales increased 326.7 percent in December, with total 2019 sales of 16,725
- NXh marked its best-ever year; up 6.4 percent
- RX sales up 6.4 percent in December; RXh finished the year up 2.9 percent
- LX sales increased 165.1 percent in December
- Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 6.8 percent for December; total sales for 2019 up 5.6 percent, marking a best-ever year
- Total Lexus division hybrid sales up 29.6 percent in December; finishing up 43.1 percent for the year, marking a best-ever December and year
Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
*NA Built Vehicles
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
December 2019
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2019
2018
DSR %
VOL %
2019
2018
DSR %
VOL %
COROLLA
13,451
23,791
-41.2
-43.5
154,355
280,884
-45.0
-45.0
CAMRY
26,308
28,892
-5.3
-8.9
336,392
327,883
2.6
2.6
AVALON
1,844
2,538
-24.4
-27.3
27,767
33,581
-17.3
-17.3
YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)
241
1,154
-78.3
-79.1
19,730
25,270
-21.9
-21.9
YARIS HB
685
0
0.0
0.0
1,817
0
0.0
0.0
RAV4
30,148
14,901
110.4
102.3
256,458
174,090
47.3
47.3
VENZA
0
8
-100.0
-100.0
9
9
0.0
0.0
HIGHLANDER
20,449
23,124
-8.0
-11.6
239,437
244,510
-2.1
-2.1
SIENNA
5,176
6,719
-19.9
-23.0
73,585
87,671
-16.1
-16.1
SEQUOIA
876
1,131
-19.4
-22.5
10,289
11,121
-7.5
-7.5
TACOMA
20,727
21,531
0.1
-3.7
248,801
245,659
1.3
1.3
TUNDRA
8,714
11,216
-19.2
-22.3
111,673
118,258
-5.6
-5.6
ES
4,824
4,224
18.8
14.2
45,099
41,199
9.5
9.5
RX
12,260
9,954
28.1
23.2
94,210
83,243
13.2
13.2
TOTAL
145,703
149,183
1.6
-2.3
1,619,622
1,673,378
-3.2
-3.2
N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL
70.3%
67.5%
68.0%
69.0%
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR
17,103
8,827
101.5
93.8
228,953
133,785
71.1
71.1
LEXUS IMPORT CAR
2,762
5,327
-46.1
-48.2
35,876
51,461
-30.3
-30.3
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS
42,529
56,375
-21.5
-24.6
540,061
667,618
-19.1
-19.1
LEXUS NA BUILT CARS
4,824
4,224
18.8
14.2
45,099
41,199
9.5
9.5
TOTAL TMNA CARS
67,218
74,753
-6.5
-10.1
849,989
894,063
-4.9
-4.9
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK
26,326
41,554
-34.1
-36.6
375,969
445,642
-15.6
-15.6
LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK
15,479
16,019
0.5
-3.4
122,929
122,407
0.4
0.4
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK
86,090
78,630
13.9
9.5
940,252
881,318
6.7
6.7
LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK
12,260
9,954
28.1
23.2
94,210
83,243
13.2
13.2
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
140,155
146,157
-0.3
-4.1
1,533,360
1,532,610
0.0
0.0
Selling Days
25
26
307
307
TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY
December 2019
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2019
2018
DSR %
VOL%
2019
2018
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
6,058
6,351
-0.8%
-4.6%
69,718
87,590
-20.4%
-20.4%
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
1,545
0
0.0%
0.0%
16,301
0
0.0%
0.0%
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
2,247
2,253
3.7%
-0.3%
26,043
22,914
13.7%
13.7%
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
571
744
-20.2%
-23.2%
6,552
8,009
-18.2%
-18.2%
TOYOTA MIRAI
66
232
-70.4%
-71.6%
1,502
1,700
-11.7%
-11.7%
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
1,796
1,487
25.6%
20.8%
18,248
14,513
25.7%
25.7%
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
10,127
3,236
225.5%
213.0%
92,525
48,124
92.3%
92.3%
LEXUS ES HYBRID
1,054
447
145.2%
135.8%
9,073
5,252
72.8%
72.8%
LEXUS GS HYBRID
0
3
-100.0%
-100.0%
7
40
-82.5%
-82.5%
LEXUS UX HYBRID
1089
66
1616.0%
1550.0%
8,603
66
12935.0%
12935.0%
LEXUS NX HYBRID
1230
1367
-6.4%
-10.0%
9,638
9,062
6.4%
6.4%
LEXUS RX HYBRID
1,907
2,179
-9.0%
-12.5%
16,116
15,656
2.9%
2.9%
LEXUS LS HYBRID
20
22
-5.5%
-9.1%
187
321
-41.7%
-41.7%
LEXUS LC HYBRID
3
8
-61.0%
-62.5%
37
102
-63.7%
-63.7%
LEXUS CT HYBRID
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
0
4
-100.0%
-100.0%
TOTAL TMNA HYBRID
27,713
18,395
56.7%
50.7%
274,550
213,354
28.7%
28.7%
TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID
22,410
14,303
63.0%
56.7%
230,889
182,851
26.3%
26.3%
TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID
5,303
4,092
34.8%
29.6%
43,661
30,503
43.1%
43.1%