PLANO, Texas, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota will be at 2020 CES® to provide additional information pertaining to its new mobility ecosystem strategy. The company's press conference will be on January 6, 2020 at 1 pm PST, to be live-streamed on Vimeo, in the Mandalay conference center, Oceanside A. From January 7-10, Toyota will have a display booth (#6919) in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visitors attending the booth will experience a visual depiction of Toyota's ecosystem plans along with mobility products including, e-Palette, micro-Palette, LQ and Walking Area BEVs.
Also included in the booth will be two innovation areas:
Toyota AI Ventures, Toyota's US based venture capital firm, will feature several portfolio companies along with an overview of its investment direction.
Toyota IP Solutions, Toyota's newly formed patent team will provide information about the benefits of licensing the impressive IP from Toyota's accomplished R&D efforts
Click on the following link on January 6 at 1 pm PST to view the press conference:
https://livestream.com/Toyota/2020CES
