AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, connectivity and cloud communications, has been selected by the City of Hopewell, Virginia, to build and deliver municipal broadband as part of its Hopewell Community Broadband Network initiative.
Part of a larger municipal project to bring reliable, high-speed broadband to serviceable households, the City of Hopewell was awarded $3.9 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) ACT for the city to narrow the digital divide among its underserved populations.
TPx worked with the City of Hopewell to architect a custom solution to provide municipal broadband to residents, ensuring that serviceable households have access to powerful WiFi delivering 25Mbs/3Mbs over a reliable, fiber-rich network for a great online experience.
With a short timeline in the middle of the pandemic, TPx worked with local partners to assess the wireless architecture and provide equipment to accelerate the deployment of the Network. Once the grant was secured, TPx built a new network to extend municipal broadband into five public housing communities across Hopewell: Freedman Point, Kippax, Davisville Bland Court, Thomas Rolfe and Summit Apartments.
"We chose to partner with TPx to deliver broadband services to the City of Hopewell, Virginia, because of its long history of delivering broadband connections," said Dr. Concetta Manker, the City of Hopewell's IT Department Director. "It was a clear choice for us to partner with a proven provider that had worked previously with reputable institutions throughout the state."
With a combination of interior and exterior access points, TPx built a network that provides Hopewell residents with uninterrupted internet access, eliminating worries about bottlenecks, whether inside or in a common area within each housing complex. The Network empowers the city's underserved populations to connect with anchor institutions, including City Hall, the regional library system and local downtown businesses.
"The Hopewell Community Broadband Network is an excellent example of local government and the private sector coming together quickly to benefit the community and serve as a catalyst to narrow the digital divide," said Jonathan Goldberger, Vice President Security Solutions at TPx. "We're extremely proud of our ability to move quickly to provide much needed broadband access for thousands of Hopewell residents."
For more information, visit: https://www.tpx.com/city-of-hopewell-case-study/.
About TPx Communications
TPx is the leading nationwide managed service provider focused on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with approximately 25,000 customers in more than 50,000 locations across the U.S. For more than two decades, TPx has offered managed services and solutions to help customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Media Contact
John Walker, TPx, 404.626.0051, john@chirpPR.com
SOURCE TPx