GALWAY, Ireland, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tr3Dent, the leading global provider of an intuitive, end-to-end strategic planning platform that empowers digital transformation, today announced a new strategic partnership with the Business Architecture Guild, an international community of business architecture practitioners. As part of the agreement, the Business Architecture Guild's Industry Reference Models – including financial services, insurance, manufacturing, transportation, government and healthcare – are now available in Tr3Dent's end-to-end strategic planning platform, Transformation Accelerator.
"We are dedicated to providing our members with the skills, resources, information and support they need to make more informed business decisions," said Mike Rosen, vice president of the Business Architecture Guild. "Platform providers like Tr3Dent help us take our mission to the next level by providing practitioners with advanced tools and functionality to quickly address their organization's individual needs. We're thrilled to welcome Tr3Dent to our vendor program and to make the Guild's industry reference models available to customers as part of their platform."
With members across 76 different countries, the Business Architecture Guild provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. Built and refined by Guild reference model teams, its powerful industry reference models enable organizations to accelerate business transformations, mitigate risk and enact agile change. Reference models are continuously updated and purposefully designed to simplify the application of business architecture planning and strategic execution. Tr3Dent customers who are Guild members or authorized users can now access the Industry Reference Models in Transformation Accelerator.
"As the global standard body for business architecture, the Business Architecture Guild's industry reference models are used across many sectors all over the world," said Kevin McCaffrey, CEO and founder, Tr3Dent. "We're excited to join the Guild's vendor program and to offer additional resources to support our customers' strategic planning initiatives."
On March 30, 2021, McCaffrey will join other industry experts in a live panel discussion on industry reference models and the emerging role of business architecture at the 9th annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit. Co-sponsored by the Business Architecture Guild and the Object Management Group, the three-day virtual summit will bring together business leaders, practitioners and industry experts from all over the world to share their experiences and discuss best practices to unlock the value of business architecture.
To learn more about the 9th annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit and to register visit, https://www.businessarchitectureguild.org/mpage/microSummitHome.
About Tr3Dent:
Tr3Dent empowers organizations of all sizes to quickly, easily and confidently navigate their digital transformation journey. Leveraging its expertise in visualization technology, Tr3Dent's intuitive, end-to-end strategic planning platform, Transformation Accelerator, enables cross-organizational productivity and collaboration while simplifying the organization, design and management of the complex information required to enable successful digital transformations. Founded in 2014, Tr3Dent serves more than 500 organizations and partners around the world across a variety of industries, including management and IT consulting, technology, education, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, supply chain and retail, rely on Tr3Dent to empower digital transformation. Headquartered in Galway, Ireland, Tr3Dent also maintains operations in Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit http://www.tr3dent.com and follow on Twitter @tr3dent.
About the Business Architecture Guild®
The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.
Media Contact
Amanda Corey, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Tr3Dent), 202-494-0098, amandac@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Tr3Dent