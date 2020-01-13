NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Track Group, Inc. (OTCQX: TRCK), a global leader in offender tracking and monitoring services, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 (the "FY19"). In FY19, the Company posted (i) record revenue of $34.0M, an increase of 11% over the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 (the "FY18"), (ii) record operating income of $1.2M compared to an operating loss of $1.7M for FY18, (iii) adjusted EBITDA of $7.4M, up 27% compared to FY18, and (iv) a cash balance at September 30, 2019 of $6.9M, representing an increase of 27% over September 30, 2018 as well as the highest balance since September 2014.
"It was an outstanding year for Track Group, our employees and our customers," said Derek Cassell, Track Group's CEO. "I look forward to the next year with a tremendous amount of momentum and enthusiasm."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Revenue for FY19 was $34.0M, up approximately 11% compared to revenue of $30.6M for FY18. Quarterly revenue of $8.8M in Q4 FY19, up 8% over Q4 FY18 of $8.1M.
- Gross Profit for FY19 was $19.0 million, up 11% compared to Gross Profit of $17.2 million for FY18. Quarterly gross profit of $5.1M in Q4 FY19, up 13% over Q4 FY18 of $4.5M.
- Total operating expense for FY19 of $17.9M is down 5% versus FY18's $18.9M of operating expenses. The drop in operating expense when combined with FY19 gross profit of $19.0M led to the highest annual operating income in the Company's history of $1.2M, which is a dramatic turnaround of 171% compared to the $1.7M operating loss for FY18.
- Adjusted EBITDA for FY19 finished at $7.4M, up 27% compared to $5.9M for FY18.
- The cash balance of $6.9M at September 30, 2019 is up 27% compared to a balance of $5.4M at September 30, 2018 and up less than 1% over the June 30, 2019 cash balance of $6.9M and the highest level in nearly five years.
- The Net loss attributable to common shareholders for FY19 was $2.6M compared to a net loss of $5.4M in FY18, an improvement of approximately 53%.
BUSINESS OUTLOOK
Actual
Outlook
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2019 (a)
FY 2020
Revenue:
$ 30.6M
$ 34.0M
$ 33-37M
$ 36-40M
Adjusted EBITDA Margin:
19.2%
21.9%
18-23%
21-26%
(a) The FY 2019 outlook as released on August 9, 2019.
About Track Group, Inc.
Track Group designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; as well as develops and sells a variety of related software, services, and accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The Company's products and services are designed to empower professionals in security, law enforcement, corrections and rehabilitation organizations worldwide with single-sourced offender management solutions that integrate reliable intervention technologies to support re-socialization and monitoring initiatives.
The company currently trades under the ticker symbol "TRCK" on the OTCQX exchange. For more information, visit www.trackgrp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if", "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Track Group, Inc. and subsidiaries ("Track Group") are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and reflect Track Group's current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Track Group may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Track Group's annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. New risks emerge from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes financial measures defined as "non-GAAP financial measures" by the Securities and Exchange Commission including non- GAAP EBITDA. These measures may be different from non- GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on the financial figures for the respective period.
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes items included but not limited to interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, gains and losses, currency effects, one time charges or benefits that are not indicative of operations, charges to consolidate, integrate or consider recently acquired businesses, costs of closing facilities, stock based or other non-cash compensation or other stated cash and non-cash charges (the "Adjustments").
The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors when factoring in the Adjustments. Specific disclosure regarding the Company's financial results, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to carefully read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in such Form 10-K.
TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018
Assets
2019
2018
Current assets:
Cash
$ 6,896,711
$ 5,446,557
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,454,281 and $3,152,966, respectively
6,763,236
5,978,896
Note receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $234,733, at September 30, 2018
-
-
Prepaid expense and other
1,339,465
1,270,043
Inventory, net of reserves of $26,934, respectively
274,501
277,119
Total current assets
15,273,913
12,972,615
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,248,913 and $1,999,222, respectively
675,037
745,475
Monitoring equipment, net of accumulated amortization of $6,322,768 and $5,325,654, respectively
2,624,900
3,162,542
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $14,157,090 and $12,016,512, respectively
21,955,679
23,253,054
Goodwill
8,187,911
8,076,759
Deferred tax assets
540,563
-
Other assets
124,187
145,839
Total assets
$ 49,382,190
$ 48,356,284
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
2,628,003
2,518,030
Accrued liabilities
12,969,489
10,333,103
Current portion of long-term debt
33,827,689
30,437,810
Total current liabilities
50,284,388
43,288,943
Long-term debt, net of current portion
-
3,428,975
Total liabilities
50,284,388
46,717,918
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,401,650 shares outstanding, respectively
1,140
1,140
Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 shares outstanding
-
-
Paid in capital
302,250,556
302,102,866
Accumulated deficit
(302,152,292)
(299,495,370)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,001,602)
(970,270)
Total equity (deficit)
(902,198)
1,638,366
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$ 49,382,190
$ 48,356,284
TRACK GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 and 2018
(Unaudited)
September 30,
12 months ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue:
Monitoring and other related services
8,258,624
7,880,774
32,100,370
29,943,563
Product sales and other
502,287
203,600
1,918,782
626,656
Total revenue
8,760,911
8,084,374
34,019,152
30,570,219
Cost of revenue:
Monitoring, products and other related services
3,161,813
3,101,737
12,989,186
11,511,341
Depreciation and amortization
500,392
478,974
2,012,975
1,856,734
Total cost of revenue
3,662,205
3,580,711
15,002,161
13,368,075
Gross profit
5,098,706
4,503,663
19,016,991
17,202,144
58%
56%
56%
56%
Operating expense:
General and administrative
2,779,127
3,126,974
12,243,459
13,983,924
(Gain) / loss on sale of assets
(10,563)
(8,500)
(10,563)
(8,500)
Selling and Marketing
620,075
500,674
2,257,101
1,895,452
Research & development
359,223
261,328
1,313,499
862,142
Depreciation and amortization
491,602
495,830
2,047,980
2,120,746
Total operating expense
4,239,464
4,376,306
17,851,476
18,853,764
Operating Income (loss)
859,242
127,357
1,165,515
(1,651,620)
Other income (expense)
Interest income
6,638
-
23,929
242,973
Interest expense
(602,546)
(687,735)
(2,403,047)
(3,004,983)
Currency exchange rate gain (loss)
(331,345)
(2,720)
(466,140)
(445,426)
Other income/expense, net
-
2,541
143
23,740
Total other income (expense)
(927,253)
(687,914)
(2,845,115)
(3,183,696)
Net loss before income taxes
(68,011)
(560,557)
(1,679,600)
(4,835,316)
Income tax expense
427,018
231,918
884,353
592,725
Net loss attributable to stockholders
(495,029)
(792,475)
(2,563,953)
(5,428,041)
TRACK GROUP, INC.
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$(495)
$(792)
$(2,564)
$(5,428)
Interest expense, net
596
688
2,379
2,762
Depreciation and amortization
992
974
4,061
3,977
Income taxes (1)
427
232
884
593
Board compensation and stock-based compensation
(32)
269
321
1,970
Foreign exchange expense
331
2
466
445
Other charges, net (2)
353
494
1,902
1,539
Non GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
$2,172
$1,867
$7,449
$5,858
Non GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, percent of revenue
24.8%
23.1%
21.9%
19.2%
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Non-GAAP EPS (in $000's, except share data)
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$(495)
$(792)
$(2,564)
$(5,428)
Interest expense, net
596
688
2,379
2,762
Depreciation and amortization
992
974
4,061
3,977
Income taxes (1)
427
232
884
593
Board compensation and stock-based compensation
(32)
269
321
1,970
Foreign exchange expense
331
2
466
445
Other charges, net (2)
353
494
1,902
1,539
Non GAAP net income to common shareholders
$2,172
$1,867
$7,449
$5,858
Weighted average common shares outstanding
11,251,650
11,101,650
11,213,431
10,702,523
Non-GAAP earnings per share
$0.19
$0.17
$0.66
$0.55
(1)
Currently, the Company has significant U.S. tax loss carryforwards that may be used to offset future taxable income, subject to IRS limitations. However, the Company is still subject to certain state, commonwealth, and other foreign based taxes.
(2)
Other charges may include gains or losses and non-recurring accrual adjustments.