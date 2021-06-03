MADISON, Wis., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- State is pleased to announce the induction of Tracy Quinn as president of the Wisconsin chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA WI). Quinn, who also serves as State's Director of Client Services, was installed as chapter president at the recent HFMA WI Virtual Spring Conference.
"Like many others, I was encouraged to join HFMA WI by my manager who recognized the professional development and professional network opportunities offered by the chapter," said Quinn.
A member since 2011, Quinn has previously served on the Communications Committee since 2014, and more recently as Secretary and President-Elect prior to becoming President.
"HFMA WI has provided opportunities to interact with healthcare professionals and industry experts. I have learned so much, and just as importantly, have developed new friendships," continued Quinn. "My goal for HFMA WI over the next year is to continue developing both digital and in-person opportunities for our members to connect, learn from each other and develop professional relationships. After living through the disruption of the pandemic, you realize the value of your professional relationships."
Quinn also was recently awarded the William G. Follmer Bronze Award for her engagement with and dedication to HFMA WI.
"State values the professional opportunities created by HFMA WI and is pleased to have Tracy contribute her leadership skills to the chapter this year," said Tim Haag, State's president. "She leads our client services team with excellence, and I have every confidence she will do the same for HFMA WI."
About State
State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle including Pre-Service Financial Clearance, Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more visit: http://www.statecollectionservice.com.
