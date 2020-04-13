PALO ALTO, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that Tracy Shapiro has rejoined the firm's privacy and cybersecurity practice as a partner in the San Francisco office. She was previously an attorney in the firm's privacy practice for six years.
Shapiro has extensive experience counseling clients on privacy, data security, and advertising issues and defending clients in investigations and enforcement actions brought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), state attorneys general, Senate and House congressional committees, and self-regulatory bodies. She has helped numerous technology companies comply with federal and state privacy laws including the FTC Act, the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, the California Consumer Privacy Act, the Video Privacy Protection Act, biometric privacy laws, and student privacy laws.
Most recently, Shapiro was a partner in the data protection, privacy, and security group at DLA Piper in San Francisco. Previously, was a member of Wilson Sonsini's privacy practice for six years, first as associate and then as Of Counsel.
Prior to initially joining the firm in 2012, Shapiro spent six years as a staff attorney at the FTC in the Bureau of Consumer Protection's Division of Privacy and Identity Protection and Division of Advertising Practices, where she investigated and brought enforcement actions related to consumer privacy, data security, and advertising. She also helped create principles for industry self-regulation in the area of online behavioral advertising, and she led the FTC's first enforcement action involving online behavioral advertising.
"Clients need effective and timely guidance, perhaps more than ever before, to address the uniquely challenging and complicated privacy and cybersecurity issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini. "Tracy is one of the many talented attorneys on our privacy and cybersecurity team, which focuses on helping clients resolve countless complex combinations of legal, technology, and policy issues. Her broad privacy-related experience makes her a tremendous asset to our clients. We are pleased to welcome her back to the firm."
Earlier in her career, Shapiro worked as in-house counsel at Yahoo!, where she advised on privacy, advertising, and marketing laws, and as an associate at Wilmer, Cutler, Pickering, Hale and Dorr in Washington, D.C., and Fenwick & West in Palo Alto.
Shapiro received her J.D. from George Washington University Law School in 2001, graduating magna cum laude. She earned a B.A. degree in political science from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1996.
