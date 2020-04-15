PLANTATION, Fla., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Crypto, Inc. ("TradeStation Crypto"), a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. ("TradeStation Group"), announced today that customers have access to quotes and liquidity from ErisX's spot market for digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ether (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC). This combined effort furthers TradeStation Crypto's goal to expand its connectivity in order to provide traders with better price visibility, deeper liquidity, and streamlined access to the crypto markets.
"We are thrilled to add ErisX's quotes and liquidity to our service. Adding this digital-asset exchange relationship helps improve our customers' view of prices across more connected markets," said James Putra, Director of Product Strategy, TradeStation Crypto. "At TradeStation Crypto, our goal is to deliver one of the deepest liquidity pools in the crypto market, and this new collaboration with ErisX is a key element of our strategy as we look to achieve that goal."
TradeStation Crypto unlocks access to cryptocurrency trading through the trusted and familiar TradeStation brand, an established name in the online trading technology and brokerage industry for active and serious traders. The TradeStation brand brings a mature market mindset to the crypto markets and seeks to provide self-directed traders with deeper market liquidity and innovative pricing. Through TradeStation Crypto's new relationship with ErisX, the two companies are working together to mature the market structure and help enable mainstream access to the crypto markets.
"TradeStation Crypto and ErisX share a mission to simplify access to the crypto markets and a belief that digital assets should be accessible to those investors who want to add them to their broader portfolio," said Thomas Chippas, CEO, ErisX. "Working with an established brand like TradeStation brings our platform to a new wave of traders who crave a seamless and dependable trading experience for digital assets like they do with capital markets."
About TradeStation Crypto, Inc.
TradeStation Crypto is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers cryptocurrency brokerage services for self-directed online traders. For more information about the benefits and features of TradeStation Crypto, please visit www.tradestationcrypto.com.
About TradeStation Group, Inc.
For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.
TradeStation Group has a minority non-controlling ownership interest in ErisX.
About ErisX
ErisX offers individuals and institutions a single, innovative platform to access digital asset spot and futures markets. By combining professional tools, advanced technology, sophisticated regulatory oversight, and a diverse product set, ErisX offers compliant, capital markets friendly workflows to digital market participants. Backed by some of the world's largest trading firms and financial institutions, ErisX brings transparency and reliability to the digital asset class. ErisX, Eris Exchange, and the ErisX and Eris Exchange logos are trademarks of the Eris Exchange group of companies.
ErisX Futures are offered through Eris Exchange, LLC, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) registered Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Eris Clearing, LLC, a registered Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO). The CFTC does not have regulatory oversight authority over virtual currency products including spot market trading of virtual currencies. ErisX Spot Market is not licensed, approved or registered with the CFTC and transactions on the ErisX Spot Market are not subject to CFTC rules, regulations or regulatory oversight. ErisX Spot Market may be subject to certain state licensing requirements.