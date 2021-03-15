SLIDELL, La., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A leader in the fast-growing moving and portable storage industry, UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage, a national franchise brand, is bringing its hyper-local service, high-quality storage containers and competitive pricing to the New Orleans Metro area with the grand opening of its new location in Slidell.
To kick off the grand opening, owners Sam Caruso, Mike Noto and Mike Pisciotta will host a St. Patrick's-themed celebration that is true to Louisiana tradition, with Irish and Italian offerings. The grand opening festivities will take place the evening of Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 at UNITS of Greater New Orleans, located at 109 Production Drive in Slidell, Louisiana.
"Slidell's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled due to the pandemic, but our kickoff celebration will take its cues," says Noto. "Join us for green beer, corned beef and cabbage, popular Italian dishes, and traditional hot dogs and burgers. We owe tremendous thanks to St. Margaret Mary Men's Club for preparing the food and for supporting our local business."
As deeply involved members of their community, Caruso, Pisciotta and Noto are excited to offer a much-needed service to friends and neighbors. UNITS of Greater New Orleans began limited operations late last year and received a record-breaking response.
"We know people in our community need a storage and moving option they can rely on," says Caruso, president and CEO at UNITS of Greater New Orleans. "When people call us, they're not calling a national 1-800 number. They're calling someone who lives and works in this community. We care about this community. We need local trust to succeed, and we will work hard to earn that trust."
UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage offers high-quality constructed containers featuring barn-style doors and all-steel construction. The UNITS® container is clean, weather-resistant, spacious and available in 16-ft. lengths. The UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage robotic delivery system is the most technologically advanced in the industry, virtually eliminating any shift in contents when lifting containers on and off transport vehicles. The container may be placed in a UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage service center or at the customers desired location.
It's important for people to know their belongings are safe and easy to access. We provide a hyper-local service that offers customers the peace of mind they deserve, Pisciotta says.
"Whether someone calls UNITS for storage during a home renovation, for a move, or for festival and parade floats and gear, our customers can trust their items are in good hands," he says.
All are welcome to celebrate UNITS of Greater New Orlean's Grand Opening! We will enjoy good beer and good food outdoors, in a safe environment, and follow COVID-19 protocols recommended by local government and health officials.
Attendees can learn more about our unmatched moving and storage services at the event, or by visiting us online at UnitsStorage.com and on the UNITS of New Orleans Facebook Page.
ABOUT UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage
Established in 2004, UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage was founded by Michael McAlhany during the emerging moving and portable storage industry. The company's mission was to provide personal customer service and supply the most innovative and highest quality equipment. Nationwide UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage are locally-owned and operated and familiar with the communities they serve. UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage offers high-quality constructed containers featuring barn-style doors and all-steel construction. The UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage container is clean, weather-resistant, spacious and available in 12-ft and 16-ft. lengths. The UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage robotic delivery system is the most technologically advanced in the industry, virtually eliminating any shift in contents when lifting containers on and off transport vehicles. The container may be placed in a UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage service center or at the customers desired location, always at ground level for easy access. The national network of UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage and Service Centers currently services over 500 cities in North America with additional locations scheduled to open in 2018.
