CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TraknProtect, a leading employee safety button provider for several major hotel brands, is honored to announce the appointment of Larry Birnbaum to the company's Board of Advisors. An industry veteran with over 30 years of hospitality and IT experience, Birnbaum will provide TraknProtect executive leadership with his unique technical expertise and sales leadership as the company continues to grow and scale its global market presence and develop new solutions that lead to safer, more efficient and profitable hotel operations.
Prior to being appointed to the TraknProtect Board of Advisors, Birnbaum's experience within the hospitality industry included serving as the Senior Vice President of Sales throughout the Americas for GuestTek. Birnbaum also served as Vice President- Global Hospitality for Ruckus Networks, a CommScope company. Since 2018, he has additionally served as Principal Advisor of Xenios Group, a consultancy firm specializing in hospitality technology and offering guidance to hotel brands, owners and management companies. He was most recently re-elected as a member of the HTNG Vendor Advisory Council.
"The adoption of new technologies has steadily increased within the hospitality industry in recent years, but since the start of the pandemic, implementing solutions that can ensure property-wide safety has taken on a much greater sense of urgency," said Birnbaum. "TraknProtect continues to push back the limits on what hoteliers can achieve with their safety efforts and I am honored to offer my services to a company recognized for spurring further innovation towards how geolocation-based platforms can address the latest industry challenges head on."
Birnbaum's extensive experience in IT has also led him to work with companies of all sizes including 12-years with Arrow Electronics in a variety of roles with increasing responsibilities. He is a native of Atlanta where he continues to live. When not traveling or with his family, you can usually find him on a golf course or tennis court.
"Larry's addition to the TraknProtect Board of Advisors is the latest example of our company's commitment to attracting world-class talent and we are proud to have him as a member of our team," said Parminder Batra, CEO at TraknProtect. "By leveraging his vast expertise in collaborative hospitality-based IT design and solutions, we look forward to extending our reputation as the industry's leading provider of location-based technologies and discovering new ways for our solutions to result in even greater operational security, efficiency and profitability for our hotel clients across the globe."
