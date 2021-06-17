MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. , June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traliant, an innovator in online sexual harassment training and diversity training, today announced the appointment of Leigh Beauchamp as Vice President of Content and Product Management. She brings over 20 years of experience in product management and strategy at global technology companies.
"Leigh's expertise and creativity is a tremendous addition to our leadership team," said Andrew Rawson, Traliant's Chief Learning Officer and Co-Founder. "She will be instrumental in driving our strategy for improving and expanding our compliance and diversity, equity and inclusion training and services for organizations across industries."
Beauchamp joins Traliant from ProQuest, a global information technology company for academic researchers and librarians. As vice president of product management for ebooks, she led a 100+ team in creating and implementing a strategic roadmap that increased product usage by 300% and helped drive sales by 40%. Prior, Beauchamp was director of Shepard's at LexisNexis, providing premier legal, regulatory and business information and analytics to customers.
"My new role is an opportunity to pursue three of my passions — advocating for more inclusive and culturally competent workplaces; developing stellar content and tools; and helping organizations address workplace challenges and create a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion," Beauchamp said.
Based in Ann Arbor, Beauchamp is an attorney licensed by the state bar of Michigan. She earned a bachelor of science in public law and government from Eastern Michigan University and a juris doctor degree from Wayne State University Law School.
About Traliant
Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant. The company is ranked No. 13 on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500 list of the fastest-growing companies in North America. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant delivers award-winning, bite-sized compliance training on an eLearning platform that enables fast and easy customization. Courses are available on numerous workplace topics including diversity training and sexual harassment training. For more information, please visit: http://www.traliant.com.
