CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chattanooga-based Tranco Global announced the launch of its Priority Drayage Division, a dedicated container drayage operation servicing all seaports and rail depots nationwide.  Container drayage is the specialized transport of ocean containers over relatively short distances, between the port and the customer's shipping dock.

"We've established a Priority Drayage Division that is fully committed to first and last mile container drayage," said Kristina Calhoun, Domestic Operations Manager at Tranco Global. "For many forwarders, container drayage is the last part of the transportation process and their last thought.  This approach results in complications during that last mile delivery, which leads to shipping delays and additional unexpected costs."

Calhoun went on to say, "Many of our competitors wait until the last minute to schedule their container drayage.  Transportation capacity has been extremely tight since the beginning of this summer - 2020.  Having established a dedicated division, Tranco can be very proactive in its approach to drayage.  For instance, rather than waiting until the last minute, Tranco is scheduling drayage services weeks in advance of a vessel's arrival or sailing."

"We're extremely lucky to have Kristina Calhoun heading up Priority Drayage," said Abe Church, Vice President of Operations for Tranco Global.  "We're building a team of drayage experts within this Division.  These experienced professionals know the big ports like Los Angeles, the smaller regional rail hubs like the Appalachian Regional Port and everything in-between."

"In addition to container moves, Priority Drayage provides transload services around the country for customers looking to move freight longer distances," added Calhoun.  "Many times, a customer needs to move container freight 300 miles or more.  In those circumstances, we can transload the freight into a traditional straight truck at a cost savings.  Regardless of the need, Priority Drayage is positioned to provide top quality service and at competitive price."

For more information, visit www.trancoglobal.com or contact the Tranco Global drayage team (inland@trancoglobal.com ) to get quotes and or find out more about how Priority Drayage can insure your shipment gets to its final destination safely and on time.

Contact:

Steve Chisum


Corporate Communications


(423) 803 - 4700

 

