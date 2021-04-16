CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Extending its strong growth in the United States, global payments technology provider Transcard announced the launch of a business entity in the United Kingdom and the hiring of nine employees to lead its efforts in the region.
Transcard's UK entity will operate under Transcard Limited. Transcard plans to expand into other geographic regions in the future. Businesses, banks, and Fintechs in the UK can now easily access Transcard's suite of cloud-based solutions for seamlessly making and receiving any type of payment.
Transcard's UK entity will be led by:
- Charles Hardaker, Regional Head
Hardaker will lead Transcard's efforts in the United Kingdom. Before joining Transcard, Hardaker was a business development and corporate strategy director at a financial services company. He previously worked in the investment banking division at Citi and developed multiple products with Citi Ventures. Hardaker also served in the British Army as a Captain in The Queen's Gurkha Engineers, serving in Afghanistan, the Middle East and East Africa.
- Anna Brzoskowska, Director of Product Management
Brzoskowska brings more than a decade of software development experience to her role at Transcard, first in the travel industry and most recently in financial services. Among her many projects, Brzoskowska has led the creation of shopping baskets for online purchases and the integration of front and back-end systems with leading enterprise applications.
- Dan Charlton, ERP Integration Manager
Charlton is a seasoned data warehouse and business intelligence developer and helped manage several ERP data migrations. Before joining Transcard, Charlton spent 15 years provide contract development services to companies across the United Kingdom.
- Mike Cotter, Vice President of Financial Institutions
Cotter brings 10 years of payments experience to his role at Transcard. He previously was the payment product and strategy owner, where he managed a network of disbursement bank relationships as well as his employer's strategic payment roadmap.
- Gary Embleton, Director of Enterprise Risk
Embleton is a credit and risk specialist who joins Transcard from a financial services company, where he managed risk automation for the company's global expansion program. Embleton previously worked with Hitachi Capital and HSBC, where he built a rich knowledge with B2C and B2B financial products and technology integration.
- Vijay Katta, Technical Resource Director
Katta is a proven leader with more than 14 years of experience in software engineering. Previously, Katta worked for a financial services company, where he developed its payment automation platforms and integrated them with various banks and third-party solutions. Prior to that, Katta developed mission-critical applications in the oil and gas industry.
- Flora Marincsak, Quality Assurance Manager
Marincsak is a seasoned quality assurance professional with experience in testing mission-critical applications in a variety of sectors, including telecommunications, retail, and finance.
- Ryan Murphy, Senior Project Manager
Murphy brings a long record of success in financial services to his role at Transcard. Prior to Transcard, Murphy investigated fraud and managed global projects for a UK company.
- Ceri Phoenix, Project Manager
Ceri has 20 years of experience in project management, gained primarily in the financial services and Fintech industry. Accustomed to end-to-end integrations, Ceri previously worked for Lloyds Banking Group, Bank of America, and MBNA.
"These seasoned professionals are ideal to lead Transcard's efforts in the United Kingdom," said Transcard President Chris Fuller. "They share our vision of using hyper-connected multi-rail payments technology to transform the way that businesses, banks and Fintechs make and receive payments. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together in the United Kingdom."
"I am excited to join Transcard as its regional head in the United Kingdom," Hardaker commented. "Transcard has a fantastic team with a great vision to simplify payments. I am also very fortunate to be joined by some excellent colleagues to help supercharge our global growth."
About Transcard
Transcard makes frictionless payments a reality with comprehensive global payment solutions designed for banks, fintechs, and businesses of any size and in any industry. Transcard delivers solutions for business-to-business (B2B) payments, consumer-to-business (C2B) payments, business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) payments, account-to-account automation, and Banking as a Service (BaaS). Our solutions combine unmatched multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, best-in-class integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security. These are some of the reasons that 550 businesses and more than 200 banks trust Transcard with their payments.
